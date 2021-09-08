Santos holder becomes Cuca’s dream and Atlético-MG signals ‘heavy’ attack for next season

Galo does not close its doors to market opportunities and has a player from the São Paulo club in particular who is always in the crosshairs of Alvinegro

Atlético-MG made heavy investments and formed a great squad this season. However, the club from Minas Gerais does not close its doors to new reinforcements soon, already aiming at the next transfer window, which opens in January. Therefore, the direction is still evaluating some names of possible hires and there is an internal debate about not losing opportunities market.

Who remains on the agenda is the attacker Marine, of saints. According to the commentator’s calculation Ricardo Alencar, the Rooster monitors the player and signals a new onslaught to sign him next season. The medallion gave an interview to journalist Ademir Quintino and opened the doors to an exit from Alvinegro Praiano. This left the Santos fans quite angry on social networks.

“Marinho hasn’t left Galo’s plans yet, @Atletico monitors the Santos player for next season and a new attack can be made! His contract ends in December 2022 and by the middle of next year he can already sign a pre-contract with any club”, informed the Youtuber of the Minas Gerais club.

head he really likes Marinho’s style of play and understands that he would fit perfectly in your game scheme. It’s not the first time Atlético have tried to sign the player, but Santos has always played a tough game. However, the situation today seems to be a little different and the direction of the São Paulo club must carefully analyze a possible departure of the holder next year.

The striker sees a very complicated atmosphere in Vila Belmiro and so it really thinks of a way out. On the other hand, the player would like to walk out the front door, without any unnecessary controversy. On the web, Santos fans are divided between supporting the athlete or criticizing him for recent statements.