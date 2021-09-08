São Paulo cast re-presents at CT, and reinforcement approaches its debut – 07/09/2021

The cast of São Paulo re-enacted this Tuesday after three days off to start the last week of the interseason. Aiming at the confrontation with Fluminense, next Sunday, at Maracanã, for the Brazilian Championship, coach Hernán Crespo will lead an activity on the field with most of the athletes.

Arboleda, Welington and Marquinhos continue to treat their respective injuries. The Ecuadorian defender and the left-back formed in Cotia have chances to return to active duty this weekend. The attacker is at a less advanced stage in his recovery.

Gabriel Neves and Jonathan Calleri, newcomers, have been training normally and even worked during the cast off, as well as Martín Benítez, Emiliano Rigoni and Pablo, in addition to the three injured (Arboleda, Welington and Marquinhos).

Gabriel Neves is more likely to be among those related to the trip to Rio de Janeiro compared to Calleri. The Uruguayan defensive midfielder has been training with the squad since last week, participated in the training game against São Bernardo, last Friday, and only needs to adapt to the rhythm of the Brazilian football game.

Jonathan Calleri, meanwhile, has not played an official match for more than four months. Precisely for this reason, the Argentine should need more time to regain full fitness and be the goalscorer that the São Paulo fans are waiting for.

São Paulo will still do four more training sessions before heading to Rio de Janeiro for the confrontation with Fluminense. Hernán Crespo and his coaching staff will have decisive days to define whether they will be able to list athletes who are recovering from injury, as well as at least one of Tricolor’s reinforcements for the rest of the season.