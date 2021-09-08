São Paulo tries to regularize Calleri and Gabriel until Friday to have reinforcements available on Sunday | São Paulo

On Wednesday morning, São Paulo held a technical training session at the Barra Funda CT, which was again attended by the reinforcements Gabriel and Jonathan Calleri. The two are still awaiting regularization at the CBF, a situation worked out at the club to end before the weekend.

The two players participated in a ball activity alongside the other players. The training even delayed Calleri’s presentation as a backup for São Paulo by a few minutes.

The presence of the two at the next São Paulo appointment will depend a lot on the physical evaluation to be carried out by the technical committee. There is an expectation at the club that both the Argentine striker and the Uruguayan defensive midfielder are regularized by Friday.

Calleri training at São Paulo this Monday

Only with the publication of the names in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID), Calleri and Gabriel will be available to debut on Sunday, at 8:30 pm (Brasilia time), in front of Fluminense, at Maracanã, for the 20th round of the Brasileirão.

Still in the activity on Thursday, Crespo did not have Emiliano Rigoni. The São Paulo forward did a separate job from the squad.

Marquinhos and Wellington are still working on the physical transition, while Arboleda and Willian worked at Reffis.

São Paulo will train again this Thursday morning, again at the Barra Funda CT. The next tricolor activity is scheduled to start at 10:30 am (Brasilia time).

