Scare! Luiza Possi confesses that she was embarrassed for thinking that her purse broke

What a situation! In the eighth month of pregnancy, Luiza Possi got the biggest fright when she thought that the stock market had burst. This Monday (6/9), the singer ran to the hospital and soon realized that nothing had happened. “I sat in the wet (laughs). What an embarrassment”, she said, embarrassed.

Luiza told details of the confusion when she confused the wet clothes with the broken bag on her Instagram this Tuesday (7/9). Mother of Lucca, 2 years old, the artist revealed that she was at her mother’s house, also singer Zizi Possi, when everything happened.

“Something happened yesterday and I was really unsure whether to tell you or not. But I got up the courage now and I’m ready to tell. Yesterday, all of a sudden, everything got wet. I despaired because I’m 32 weeks pregnant and started screaming that the bag had burst. My purse broke with Lucca and suddenly everything got wet. It was the same thing,” said Luiza.

“Desperate”

“Only that I got up and stopped getting wet. I said: ‘Well, I had an incontinence. I peed my pants’. Which is also weird, because I didn’t feel anything. Not a little pee. I didn’t feel anything. Everything is fine. I called my doctor. I was inside, at my mother’s house. I came back running, I went to São Luiz (Hospital and Maternity, in São Paulo), I took exams already desperate”, continued the singer.

Luiza was afraid that Matteo, her second child with director Cris Gomes, was being born prematurely. “If the stock had broken now, I would have had to be hospitalized for two weeks. Matteo would be premature. To mean? A chaos. I arrived at the hospital, did all the exams and it was negative. It wasn’t amniotic fluid. The stock market hadn’t burst,” he said.

That’s when she realized what had really happened. “The conclusion is so bizarre. You can screw with me. You can make fun of me. The conclusion is so bad, I don’t know how to tell it: I sat in the wet (laughs). Oh, what an embarrassment! I sat in the wet. It was just that (laughs)”, he confessed.

“I was desperate. I moved my entire family and my husband. We left there (from Zizi’s house) with a bunch of stuff and running. I mobilized the hospital, my doctor and I just sat in the wet”, he said. “I never paid such an embarrassment. But, in the end, everything turned out well”, concluded.