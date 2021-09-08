Scholarship holders take to the streets in 26 capitals and DF in anti-democratic acts – 07/09/2021

Images shared by supporters of (non-party) President Jair Bolsonaro show undemocratic acts in the streets of 26 capitals and in the Federal District. The demonstrations today marked the celebrations of 199 years of Brazilian independence, with requests for the closure of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) and military intervention.

The acts began in Brasília, in the early hours of dawn. President Jair Bolsonaro even addressed the crowd that had gathered on the Esplanade of Ministries.

With banners in other languages, the protesters called for the removal of STF ministers, the intervention of the Armed Forces in the democratic regime and the printed vote. The same agendas were repeated in other Brazilian capitals.

Sept.7.2021 – After President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, supporters roast a rib near the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in Brasília Image: Hanrrikson de Andrade/UOL

North

In Boa Vista, the rally took place in the morning, at Praça do Centro Cívico, and was attended by Governor Antônio Denarium (no party), who shared images of the movement on social networks. He is an ally of President Jair Bolsonaro.

Also in the morning, protesters in favor of anti-democratic agendas took to the streets of Belém. The concentration took place in the Campina neighborhood and covered the main streets of the center, with traffic interdiction along the way.

In Manaus, Ponta Negra beach, one of the main postcards of the city, became the meeting point for supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro. The city hall informed that it followed the demonstration throughout the act to give fluidity to the traffic.

In Palmas, Praça dos Girassóis concentrated the demonstrators, who were dressed in green and yellow clothes.

Scholars also left the demonstrations in Macapá, Porto Velho and Rio Branco for the afternoon. In both capitals, protesters chose to support President Jair Bolsonaro through motorcades and motorcycles.

North East

The nine capitals of the Northeast carried out acts on the morning of September 7th. In Recife, the pro-presidential acts were marked by nostalgia.

Protesters plotted two jeeps and, dressed up as soldiers, claimed to be from the “Army Police” — which was widely used during the military dictatorship (1964-1985). A replica of a tank also attracted attention in the motorcade on Avenida Mascarenhas de Moraes.

A group of supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) promotes a march in support of the federal government along Avenida Mascarenhas de Moraes, in the south of Recife Image: Júlio Gomes / LeiaJá Images / Estadão Content

In Fortaleza, the Bolsonaro support group gathered around the Arena Castelão and, after a call made with a loud noise in a sound car, cars, motorcycles and bicycles followed the demonstrators in a motorcade to Praça Portugal.

In Salvador, the president’s supporters gathered at Farol da Barra, where a sound car led the criticism of the STF.

In Maceió, the act in favor of the president had tractors donated by ruralistas, who paraded in the Jatiúca neighborhood, on the edge of the capital of Alagoas — which has been decorated with Brazilian flags since the weekend.

Supporters of the president of São Luís gathered at the door of the newly opened Havan store and sang the national anthem in front of the replica of the Statue of Liberty, from which they left in a motorcade along the shore.

In Teresina, the group left Zequinha Freire Avenue, on the east side of the capital, and headed towards the center, by means of a motorcade.

In João Pessoa, the act in defense of Bolsonaro took place with a hoist by a truck towing the Brazilian flag at Busto de Tamandaré.

A march in favor of Bolsonaro marked the act in support of the President of the Republic, in Natal, from Praça Cívica, on the east side. In the afternoon, a group concentrated on Avenida Salgado Filho, close to Midway Mall.

In Aracaju, protesters supporting Bolsonaro took to the sidewalk at Praça da Bandeira, in the center. There, they made a symbolic raising of the flag and sang the anthem of Brazil.

Midwest

In addition to Brasília, the three state capitals in the region registered acts with anti-democratic agendas throughout the day.

In the morning, only Goiânia had an act in favor of the president. The demonstration was concentrated at 9 am, at the Autodromo, traveled 26 km to the Jardim Guanabara district, in a motorcade.

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) leave the region of the Goiânia race track this Tuesday, 7 September. Police officers from the Giro guard the group heading towards the Jardim Guanabara Gym via WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/a3JwPCoomL — Radio Sagres 730 (@sagres730) September 7, 2021

In Campo Grande and Cuiabá, demonstrations of support for President Jair Bolsonaro took place in the afternoon. In the capital of Mato Grosso do Sul, the supporters came from two different points, choosing the building of the Military Command of the West as a meeting place. In the Cuiabana capital, the act was registered at km 395 of the BR-364.

Democratic demonstrations continue with force in Campo Grande, MS. At every block we pass, there are organized groups, bilingual signs, people from all walks of life, all with the same flag protesting for respect for the Constitution. Our capital never disappoints. pic.twitter.com/OrpQejDV7U — POLITZ (@PolitzOfficial) September 7, 2021

Southeast

In Belo Horizonte, the protesters chose to leave in their cars from the Pampulha region, shortly after 9:00 am, and arrived after 11:30 am, at Praça da Liberdade, in the south-central region of the capital of Minas Gerais.

In Rio de Janeiro, the acts began in the morning, taking a good part of Copacabana. Protesters used various banners and banners with phrases in other languages. Dispersion started shortly after 12:00.

Sept.7.2021 – Pro-Bolsonaro demonstrators gathered in an act in Copacabana, Rio de Janeiro Image: Marcela Lemos/UOL

About 125,000 people, according to the PM (Military Police), were on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, to follow the events throughout the day. President Jair Bolsonaro addressed his supporters shortly before 4 pm.

Earlier, around 13:00, the demonstration began in Vitória. Bolsonarists gathered at Praça do Papa, in the center, and filled the Third Bridge, which links the capital of Espírito Santo to Vila Velha.

South

In the capital of Paraná, Curitiba, a crane raised a giant flag —in green and yellow— during the demonstration in favor of the president at Praça Nossa Senhora de Salete, in the city’s Civic Center. Countless people wore Brazilian national team shirts and many were unmasked.

In Florianópolis, a protest in favor of the Bolsonaro government took place this morning at the pier on Avenida Beira Mar Norte, in the center of the city. The demonstration started with rain, which ended up stopping during the act.

In Porto Alegre, the president’s supporters are concentrated in the Moinhos de Ventos Park and part of the group made a motorcade in the city’s streets and avenues. Like Curitiba, a giant flag was raised with the help of a crane in the park.

#ForaBolsonaro took place in 200 cities

According to Frente Brasil Popular, around 300,000 people participate in #ForaBolsonaro events in 200 cities across the country.

The demonstrations joined the traditional Grito dos Excluídos and had no records of violence, according to the organization.

Today’s acts are considered the biggest in the last 27 years, calculates the Frente Brasil Popular.

In São Paulo, in addition to the act against the government, 15 tons of non-perishable food were collected for needy families in the capital of São Paulo.

Social actions also took place in Belo Horizonte and Porto Alegre.

* With information from Carlos Madeiro, in collaboration with UOL, in Maceió; and Hygino Vasconcellos, in collaboration with UOL, in Balneário Camboriú (SC).