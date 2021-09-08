Scholarship holders try to invade the Ministry of Health in Brasília; see video – 08/09/2021 – Power

A group of supporters of Jair Bolsonaro (no party) tried to invade the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in Brasília this Wednesday morning (8). The action takes place the day after the pro-government and coup-rooted acts promoted by the president on the September 7th holiday.

Images released by Metropolis portal show the group advancing on the door and windows of the ministry. The entrance had been hastily barred to prevent invasion.

The Ministry of Health, in a statement, confirmed the attempted invasion of the Ministry’s headquarters. “The situation was quickly contained by the building’s security. It should be clarified that there were no injuries.”

According to a member of the ministry who accompanied the attempted invasion, the protesters tried to attack press teams who were in front of the ministry.​

A cameraman reportedly left the camera behind as he fled the group. The equipment was returned at the Health gate later, according to a member of the ministry.

Speaking in front of thousands of supporters on Tuesday (7) in Brasília and São Paulo, Bolsonaro made coup threats against the STF, urged disobedience to court decisions and said that he will only leave the Presidency of the Republic dead.

Despite the fact that the act in Brasília dispersed after Bolsonaro’s speech, some supporters remain camped on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

There are also trucks and other protesters’ cars parked in the area. These vehicles invaded the Esplanada dos Ministérios on Monday night (6), when they broke the police blockade.

The Esplanada avenues are closed to cars on this Wednesday (8).

Some banners of supporters brought to the protest on Tuesday claimed that the groups would only leave Brasília after the removal of STF (Supreme Federal Court) ministers.

Pocketnarist groups are also putting pressure on a blockade set up by the police in front of Itamaraty. They want access to the road that leads to the Supreme Court building.

Sought, the Department of Public Security of the DF did not comment.