Schumacher’s wife vents and talks about the state of the seven-time Formula 1 world champion

Michael Schumacher was in a vegetative state in 2013, more than seven years ago, after suffering an accident while skiing in the France. Since then, the family and friends of the seven-time world champion Formula 1 have kept the ex-pilot’s health status under wraps. In a series produced about the former athlete’s career, however, his wife Corinna he unburdened himself and talked about everyday life with Schumacher. “Of course I miss Michael every day. But I’m not the only one who misses him: his children, his family, his father, everyone around him. Everyone misses Michael, but Michael is here. Different, but he’s here, and that gives us strength. We are together. We live together at home, do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he feels comfortable and just feels our family, our bond. And no matter what happens, I’ll do everything I can. We will all go”, commented the woman.

Corinna understands that the privacy imposed by family and friends is something that Michael Schumacher himself would like. “We are trying to continue as a family the way Michael liked and still likes. And we’re getting on with our lives. ‘Private is private,’ he always said. It is very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible, Michael has always protected us, now we are protecting Michael”, commented Schumacher’s wife, who collected seven titles and 91 wins in Formula 1 – the German added two passes through the category; between 1991 and 2006 by Jordan, Benetton and Ferrari, and between 2010 and 2012 by Mercedes.

Who also spoke about the situation was Mick Schumacher, son of the seven-times champion and current pilot of the haas. Honestly, he regretted the moments he is not living with his father. “Since the accident, these family moments, which I believe a lot of people spend with their parents, are no longer present, or to a lesser degree, and in my view this is a little unfair. I think Dad and I would understand each other differently now, simply because we speak a similar language, the language of motorsport, and which we would have a lot more to talk about. And that’s where my head is most of the time, thinking it would be really cool. I would give up everything just for that,” he said.