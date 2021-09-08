Season 5 answers the biggest mystery of the series

spoiler alert

Rick’s past is finally answered in Rick and Morty. As the character had indicated earlier, his wife Diane and the real Beth were killed, which led him to transform into this angry and toxic scientist.

The season five finale reveals that an evil version of Rick killed his wife and daughter. This led the main scientist of the series to a drinking behavior and chasing the evil version, until finally managing to kill her.

Continues after advertising Unable to load ad

After completing the mission, Rick began to live in a form of illusion. He went to another universe to live with another Beth, where he ends up allying himself with this Morty.

Rick and Morty also explains that the multiverse and portals are born out of the tragedy of Rick’s life. After the deaths of his wife and daughter, the scientist focuses on studying the subject.

It also explains Rick’s many connections that appear throughout the five seasons of the cartoon.

The Beth that appears in the cartoon is one of the adult versions of the character who is abandoned by her Rick. With that, the main scientist of Rick and Morty assumes that role.

More episodes are in development

The fifth season of Rick and Morty ended with a double chapter and Summer Smith voice actress Spencer Grammer spoke about the future of the animated series.

The actress confirmed that new episodes are already in development for the next two seasons. She indicated that we won’t have to wait that long for season six.

“I keep saying, there will be many more episodes. They’re already writing season six and will probably start writing season seven soon.”

“It’s nice to have real programming that people can see every year, I hope, but who knows, it could take two years! I don’t want to give anyone high hopes, but I don’t know if it will be three years again”, continued the voice actress.

The five seasons of Rick and Morty are on HBO Max. The cartoon is also four years on Netflix.