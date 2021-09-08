‘Secret Truths’ 2 cast takes classes with professional stripper. Understand

Camila Queiroz (Photo: Henrique Gendre)

“Secret Truths” 2 promises hot sex scenes. Artistic director of Walcyr Carrasco’s plot, Amora Mautner invited a professional stripper to teach the cast. Camila Queiroz, the Angel of the story, has already done the training.

The series still has no release date, but it should reach Globoplay next month. The cast has already received almost all the chapters and the recordings will continue until the end of the year.

“Secret Truth” 2 will have very bold moments. Angel (Camila Queiroz) will have masochistic sex with Percy, played by Gabriel Braga Nunes, and will star in several hot sequences with Romulo Estrela. Rodrigo Pandolfo and João Vitor Silva, who will start a romance in the plot, will also have burning scenes. Bruno Montaleone will be a boy who prostitutes himself and will have sex scenes with men and women.

Cast talks about expectations for the series and comments on hot scenes: