See 3 news that may affect the Stock Exchange today and an action to watch out for – 08/09/2021

Follow it at Café com Mercado, from UOL, three news that may move the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (8) and an action to keep an eye on.
1) Jobs in Brazil – This Wednesday, FGV releases the Antecedents Employment Indicator (IAEmp), which takes into account other surveys carried out by the institution, and creates perspectives for the Brazilian labor market.
As employment is directly linked to consumption and the heating of the economy, the data may move the stock market today.
2) Employment in the US – The Jolts report, which shows the number of job openings in the US in the last month, will be released on Wednesday (8).
It serves as a thermometer of North American economic activity and may affect stock exchanges today.
3) Eurozone GDP – On Tuesday (7), the GDP of the countries that make up the euro zone for the second quarter of this year was released.
The indicator shows the economic growth of the bloc.
As the Brazilian stock exchange was closed yesterday because of the holiday, the data may reflect on today’s session.
Keep an eye
Analyst Bruno Lima, from BTG Pactual Digital, brings the B3 (B3SA3), the Brazilian stock exchange, to today’s Watch.
According to the analyst, the company suffered from expectations that new Stock Exchanges would be created in the country, putting its hegemony in the market in check.
However, B3 presented good results in the second quarter of the year: the company posted a recurring profit of R$ 1.23 billion — an increase of 21.6% compared to the same quarter in 2020.
The BTG team still believes the company’s shares are attractive at current prices.
The Café com Mercado program is presented by the founder and president of Atom SA, Carol Paiffer.
