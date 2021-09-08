See 3 news that may affect the Stock Exchange today and an action to watch out for – 08/09/2021

Follow it at Café com Mercado, from UOL, three news that may move the Stock Exchange this Wednesday (8) and an action to keep an eye on.

1) Jobs in Brazil – This Wednesday, FGV releases the Antecedents Employment Indicator (IAEmp), which takes into account other surveys carried out by the institution, and creates perspectives for the Brazilian labor market.

As employment is directly linked to consumption and the heating of the economy, the data may move the stock market today.