see former BBB participants who have died

Former BBB9 Josy Oliveira died last Sunday (9/9) after suffering a cerebrovascular accident (CVA) during surgery to treat an aneurysm. It turns out that the ex-sister was not the only participant in Globo’s reality show who has died.

See who the other three participants are:

Edilson Buba Edilson Buba died of cancerreproduction André Almeida André Almeida, Cowboy, was murderedreproduction Norberto Santos Norberto Santos, the Nonô, was also a victim of cancerreproduction Josy Oliveira 7 Josy Oliveira died of a strokeReproduction/Instagram 0

André Almeida (BBB9)

In 2011, André Almeida, known to the public as Cowboy, was murdered on his farm in Alumínio, in the interior of São Paulo. At the time, he was 37 years old.

André joined BBB9 after the program had already started, in a parallel house together with Mayra Cardi. He spent 12 days on the reality show and came out in a Paredão against Josy Oliveira and Naiá Barros.

Norberto Santos (BBB9)

In 2017, at the age of 72, Norberto Santos died of cancer. He became known on the program as Vovô Nonô, and left home at the second Paredão that he played with Ana Carolina and Vovó Naná.

Edilson Buba (BBB4)

Edson Buba died of abdominal cancer, aged 34, in 2006. Buba entered the fourth edition of the program, and died two years after his participation.

As soon as he left the house, the man from Paraná posed naked for G Magazine and had an NGO for the rehabilitation of drug users. The social project was founded shortly after he was incarcerated for three months for being detained at the airport with 18 ecstasy pills and five grams of marijuana.