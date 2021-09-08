See the updated Brazilian standings after the Corinthians draw

The tie against Juventude by 1-1 on Tuesday night took Corinthians to 28 points, keeping the team in sixth position in the table after the end of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

Ahead of Timão, the fifth placed Flamengo has 31 points, but played only 16 matches in the competition, against 19 already played by the club alvinegro. Atlético-MG with 39, Palmeiras with 35, Fortaleza with 33 and Red Bull Bragantino with 32 make up the G4 – see the updated ranking below..

The only team that can overtake Corinthians in the next round is Atlético-GO, precisely the opponent of team Alvinegra next Sunday, away from home. The task, however, is not simple. The team from Goiás would need to win by four goals difference to assume the sixth position.

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 39 18 12 3 3 27 13 14 72 2nd palm trees 35 18 11 two 5 29 20 9 65 3rd strength 33 19 9 6 4 29 20 9 58 4th Red Bull Bragantino 32 18 8 8 two 29 19 10 59 5th Flamengo 31 16 10 1 5 32 16 16 65 6th Corinthians 28 19 7 7 5 18 16 two 49 7th Atlético-GO 25 18 6 7 5 15 17 -two 46 8th Athletic-PR 24 18 7 3 8 23 21 two 44 9th Fluminense 24 18 6 6 6 17 19 -two 44 10th Ceará 24 18 5 9 4 19 19 0 44 11th Cuiabá 24 19 5 9 5 19 19 0 42 12th International 23 18 5 8 5 22 22 0 43 13th saints 22 19 5 7 7 20 25 -5 39 14th Youth 22 18 5 7 6 15 20 -5 41 15th São Paulo 22 18 5 7 6 15 20 -5 41 16th Bahia 21 19 6 3 10 24 32 -8 37 17th America-MG 18 18 4 6 8 15 22 -7 33 18th sport 17 19 3 8 8 8 14 -6 30 19th Guild 16 17 4 4 9 12 18 -6 31 20th Chapecoense 7 19 0 7 12 15 31 -16 12

Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/04/2021

9:00 pm – Cuiabá 2 x 1 Santos

21:00 – Bahia 4 x 2 Fortaleza

Games on 09/05/2021

6:15 pm – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Sport

Games on 09/07/2021

9:30 pm – Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fluminense

9:30 pm – Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth

Games on 12/31/2021

00:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO

00h00 – Ceará x Palmeiras

00h00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino

00h00 – Atlético-MG x Grêmio

00h00 – São Paulo x America-MG

Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/11/2021

17:00 – Youth x Cuiabá

19:00 – Palmeiras x Flamengo

21:00 – Santos x Bahia

Games on 09/12/2021

11:00 – Grêmio x Ceará

16:00 – Fortaleza x Atlético-MG

16:00 – America-MG x Athletico-PR

16:00 – Fluminense x São Paulo

18:15 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians

8:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x Chapecoense

Games on 09/13/2021

20:00 – Sport x International

Check out the next Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 12 Sept,

sun, 6.15 pm Atlético-GO x Corinthians brazilian 19 Sept,

sun, 6.15 pm Corinthians x America-MG brazilian 25 Sept,

sat 7pm Corinthians x Palmeiras brazilian 02 Oct,

sat 7pm Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians brazilian 05 Oct,

Tue, 9.30 pm Corinthians x Bahia brazilian 10 Oct,

sun, 4:00 pm Sport x Corinthians brazilian Oct 13,

Wed 9.30 pm Corinthians x Fluminense brazilian Oct 17,

sun, 4:00 pm São Paulo x Corinthians brazilian 24 Oct,

sun, 4:00 pm International x Corinthians brazilian 31 Oct,

sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians x Chapecoense brazilian

