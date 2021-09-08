See the updated Brazilian standings after the Corinthians draw

by

The tie against Juventude by 1-1 on Tuesday night took Corinthians to 28 points, keeping the team in sixth position in the table after the end of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.

Ahead of Timão, the fifth placed Flamengo has 31 points, but played only 16 matches in the competition, against 19 already played by the club alvinegro. Atlético-MG with 39, Palmeiras with 35, Fortaleza with 33 and Red Bull Bragantino with 32 make up the G4 – see the updated ranking below..

The only team that can overtake Corinthians in the next round is Atlético-GO, precisely the opponent of team Alvinegra next Sunday, away from home. The task, however, is not simple. The team from Goiás would need to win by four goals difference to assume the sixth position.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG3918123327131472
2ndpalm trees351811two52920965
3rdstrength33199642920958
4thRed Bull Bragantino321888two29191059
5thFlamengo3116101532161665
6thCorinthians28197751816two49
7thAtlético-GO25186751517-two46
8thAthletic-PR24187382321two44
9thFluminense24186661719-two44
10thCeará24185941919044
11thCuiabá24195951919042
12thInternational23185852222043
13thsaints22195772025-539
14thYouth22185761520-541
15thSão Paulo22185761520-541
16thBahia211963102432-837
17thAmerica-MG18184681522-733
18thsport1719388814-630
19thGuild16174491218-631
20thChapecoense71907121531-1612

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/04/2021
9:00 pm – Cuiabá 2 x 1 Santos
21:00 – Bahia 4 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 09/05/2021
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Sport
Games on 09/07/2021
9:30 pm – Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fluminense
9:30 pm – Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth
Games on 12/31/2021
00:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO
00h00 – Ceará x Palmeiras
00h00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino
00h00 – Atlético-MG x Grêmio
00h00 – São Paulo x America-MG

Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021

Games on 09/11/2021
17:00 – Youth x Cuiabá
19:00 – Palmeiras x Flamengo
21:00 – Santos x Bahia
Games on 09/12/2021
11:00 – Grêmio x Ceará
16:00 – Fortaleza x Atlético-MG
16:00 – America-MG x Athletico-PR
16:00 – Fluminense x São Paulo
18:15 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians
8:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x Chapecoense
Games on 09/13/2021
20:00 – Sport x International

Check out the next Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games
DateConfrontationCompetition
12 Sept,
sun, 6.15 pm		Atlético-GO x Corinthiansbrazilian
19 Sept,
sun, 6.15 pm		Corinthians x America-MGbrazilian
25 Sept,
sat 7pm		Corinthians x Palmeirasbrazilian
02 Oct,
sat 7pm		Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthiansbrazilian
05 Oct,
Tue, 9.30 pm		Corinthians x Bahiabrazilian
10 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm		Sport x Corinthiansbrazilian
Oct 13,
Wed 9.30 pm		Corinthians x Fluminensebrazilian
Oct 17,
sun, 4:00 pm		São Paulo x Corinthiansbrazilian
24 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm		International x Corinthiansbrazilian
31 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm		Corinthians x Chapecoensebrazilian

See more at: Brazilian Championship.