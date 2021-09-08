See the updated Brazilian standings after the Corinthians draw

The tie against Juventude by 1-1 on Tuesday night took Corinthians to 28 points, keeping the team in sixth position in the table after the end of the first round of the Brazilian Championship.
Ahead of Timão, the fifth placed Flamengo has 31 points, but played only 16 matches in the competition, against 19 already played by the club alvinegro. Atlético-MG with 39, Palmeiras with 35, Fortaleza with 33 and Red Bull Bragantino with 32 make up the G4 – see the updated ranking below..
The only team that can overtake Corinthians in the next round is Atlético-GO, precisely the opponent of team Alvinegra next Sunday, away from home. The task, however, is not simple. The team from Goiás would need to win by four goals difference to assume the sixth position.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|39
|18
|12
|3
|3
|27
|13
|14
|72
|2nd
|palm trees
|35
|18
|11
|two
|5
|29
|20
|9
|65
|3rd
|strength
|33
|19
|9
|6
|4
|29
|20
|9
|58
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|32
|18
|8
|8
|two
|29
|19
|10
|59
|5th
|Flamengo
|31
|16
|10
|1
|5
|32
|16
|16
|65
|6th
|Corinthians
|28
|19
|7
|7
|5
|18
|16
|two
|49
|7th
|Atlético-GO
|25
|18
|6
|7
|5
|15
|17
|-two
|46
|8th
|Athletic-PR
|24
|18
|7
|3
|8
|23
|21
|two
|44
|9th
|Fluminense
|24
|18
|6
|6
|6
|17
|19
|-two
|44
|10th
|Ceará
|24
|18
|5
|9
|4
|19
|19
|0
|44
|11th
|Cuiabá
|24
|19
|5
|9
|5
|19
|19
|0
|42
|12th
|International
|23
|18
|5
|8
|5
|22
|22
|0
|43
|13th
|saints
|22
|19
|5
|7
|7
|20
|25
|-5
|39
|14th
|Youth
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|41
|15th
|São Paulo
|22
|18
|5
|7
|6
|15
|20
|-5
|41
|16th
|Bahia
|21
|19
|6
|3
|10
|24
|32
|-8
|37
|17th
|America-MG
|18
|18
|4
|6
|8
|15
|22
|-7
|33
|18th
|sport
|17
|19
|3
|8
|8
|8
|14
|-6
|30
|19th
|Guild
|16
|17
|4
|4
|9
|12
|18
|-6
|31
|20th
|Chapecoense
|7
|19
|0
|7
|12
|15
|31
|-16
|12
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
Watch the games of the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/04/2021
9:00 pm – Cuiabá 2 x 1 Santos
21:00 – Bahia 4 x 2 Fortaleza
Games on 09/05/2021
6:15 pm – Athletico-PR 0 x 0 Sport
Games on 09/07/2021
9:30 pm – Chapecoense 1 x 2 Fluminense
9:30 pm – Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth
Games on 12/31/2021
00:00 – Flamengo x Atlético-GO
00h00 – Ceará x Palmeiras
00h00 – International x Red Bull Bragantino
00h00 – Atlético-MG x Grêmio
00h00 – São Paulo x America-MG
Watch the 20th round matches of the Brasileirão 2021
Games on 09/11/2021
17:00 – Youth x Cuiabá
19:00 – Palmeiras x Flamengo
21:00 – Santos x Bahia
Games on 09/12/2021
11:00 – Grêmio x Ceará
16:00 – Fortaleza x Atlético-MG
16:00 – America-MG x Athletico-PR
16:00 – Fluminense x São Paulo
18:15 – Atlético-GO x Corinthians
8:30 pm – Red Bull Bragantino x Chapecoense
Games on 09/13/2021
20:00 – Sport x International
Check out the next Corinthians games
|Date
|Confrontation
|Competition
|12 Sept,
sun, 6.15 pm
|Atlético-GO x Corinthians
|brazilian
|19 Sept,
sun, 6.15 pm
|Corinthians x America-MG
|brazilian
|25 Sept,
sat 7pm
|Corinthians x Palmeiras
|brazilian
|02 Oct,
sat 7pm
|Red Bull Bragantino vs Corinthians
|brazilian
|05 Oct,
Tue, 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x Bahia
|brazilian
|10 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm
|Sport x Corinthians
|brazilian
|Oct 13,
Wed 9.30 pm
|Corinthians x Fluminense
|brazilian
|Oct 17,
sun, 4:00 pm
|São Paulo x Corinthians
|brazilian
|24 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm
|International x Corinthians
|brazilian
|31 Oct,
sun, 4:00 pm
|Corinthians x Chapecoense
|brazilian
See more at: Brazilian Championship.