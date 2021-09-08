see where to anticipate the application of the 2nd dose this Wednesday

The Department of Health begins to vaccinate with the second dose, this Wednesday (8/9), who had the schedule of D2 scheduled for until 24 September. Vaccination stations will apply the booster to those who received immunizations from AstraZeneca or Pfizer on D1.

The anticipation was announced last Monday (6/9), during a press conference held by the Department of Health of the Federal District. The strategy of expediting the completion of the immunization cycle with two doses to protect the local population has been adopted by the Health District.

check out the locations

Anyone who was vaccinated outside the DF and intends to take the second dose in the capital must present, along with the vaccination card, proof of residence. Already people who took the first dose in the federal capital must only present the vaccination card of the Department of Health.

See the document:

D2 Covid Other States by Metropoles on Scribd

Those who have not yet taken the first dose can start the vaccination cycle in the following places:

Advancement in vaccination

The Federal District vaccinated 66.5% of the general public with D1 against Covid-19. According to the Health Department, released on Saturday (4/9), 2.031 million citizens went to health posts to receive the first dose of some immunizing agent.

When considering only the vaccinated population, which includes people aged 12 years or older, 78.80% had a dose applied. In total, 35.32% of the population over 12 years of age has been completely immunized with the two applications.