September PS Plus games are now available for download

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

PS Plus games from September 2021 can now be enjoyed by subscribers. Click on the links below and redeem the titles or enjoy them directly on your console’s PS Store.

Description:

We remastered and mixed Overcooked!, Overcooked! 2 and all the additional content in a delicious definitive edition!

Enjoy hundreds of levels of cooperative cooking mayhem in increasingly dangerous and unlikely kitchens.

Overcooked! online

For the first time, online multiplayer has been fully integrated into Overcooked! Revisit your favorite kitchens from the first game with stunning 4K graphics and ONLINE!

A feast for the eyes!

Both games have been taken to a new level with stunning 4K graphics. A splinter! These are the best graphics in Overcooked history!

Delicious new content!

New levels, new chefs and new confusions only in Overcooked! Eat to your heart’s content.

Various modes!

Players can enjoy Campaign, Survival, Training… and a new mode in the Eat As You Will Edition: Helper! Auxiliary mode provides several options to make the game less frantic, including more time for recipes and rounds and the option to skip levels.

Accessible for everyone!

Overcooked! Eat at Will brings features that aim to allow the largest possible number of players to enjoy the food frenzy! The edition has an adjustable size interface, text adapted for dyslexics and options for colorblind people.

Return to the Onion Kingdom and enjoy an epic feast in Overcooked! Eat to your heart’s content.

Description:

Travel around the world and track your targets in the open spaces of HITMAN 2. From sunny streets to shady rainforests, nowhere is safe from the world’s most creative killer, Agent 47.

Get ready to live an incredible espionage story. Your mission will be to eliminate the Suspicious Client and his militia, but your true identity and the truth about your past could change everything.

HITMAN 2 introduces new gameplay, new game modes and features, including the new Sniper Assassin, the franchise’s first co-op mode.

Description:

Be the hunter or the slayer in this asymmetrical multiplayer shooter that puts the man face to face with the Predator. As a member of a firing squad, complete missions before the Predator finds you. Or be the Predator and hunt your prey.

• Be the Predator: Hunt down the enemy fire squad using deadly alien weaponry to chase your prey.

• Get to the Helicopter: Complete challenging missions as a member of a four-member firing squad to escape.

• Use Human and Alien Weapons: Fight with a cutting-edge arsenal with the firing squad and deadly technologies like the Shoulder Plasma Cannon, Retractable Spear and more as the Predator.