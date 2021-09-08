Site features 180,000 combinations of scenes from ‘Matrix 4: Resurrections’; See multiple photos!

Warner Bros. released the OFFICIAL website in ‘Matrix Resurrections‘.

Depending on the time and pill you click, “What Is The Matrix” can show over 180,000 different teaser combinations and scenes from the sequel.

Check out some images:

Enjoy watching:



Matrix Resurrections teaser…. The trailer comes out on Thursday! pic.twitter.com/dFE7xquEV7 — CinePOP (@cinepop) September 7, 2021

https://twitter.com/portalkeanu/status/1435224351041892352?s=21

The trailer started with Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) in therapy, telling her therapist: “I had dreams that weren’t just dreams. I’m crazy? ” He feels that something is not right with the world, but he has no memory of the matrix. Later, he meets a woman (Carrie Anne Moss) in a cafe. They shake hands and there seems to be something between them, but neither remembers the other. Reeves spends his days taking prescription blue pills and wondering why everyone in his world is glued to their cell phones – looking around and realizing he’s the only one in a crowded elevator who isn’t looking at a device.

Eventually, Thomas meets a man who is reminiscent of Morpheus, the freedom fighter played by Laurence Fishburne in the original trilogy. This mysterious man hands Anderson a red pill, and soon we see images of him in the matrix, with the film following some similar beats to the original, including Neo battling a Morpheus-like figure in a dojo, and a scene of Neo in an incubator.

Then we see lots of jumps, lots of twists in the air, karate and various stunts. Up the logo.

Rumors still indicate that in the sequel, Neo will attempt to free Trinity from the Matrix, with Neil Patrick Harris playing a new character called The Analyst, an updated version of the dreaded Architect, who negotiated peace between men and machines.

The new film will feature the return of Keanu Reeves (Neo), Carrie-Ann Moss (Trinity), Jada Pinkett-Smith (Niobe) and Daniel Bernhardt (Agent Johnson), in addition to introducing Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci and Priyanka Chopra.

‘matrix‘ was released in 1999 and acclaimed around the world for its pioneering visual effects. The original won four Oscars and grossed $463 million worldwide.

Two sequels followed, ‘Matrix: Reloaded‘ and ‘Matrix: Revolutions‘, both released in theaters in 2003.

In all, the trilogy earned US$1.6 billion of dollars for the Warner Bros. Pictures.