“Some talked around”; Marinho refutes information from Santos and causes a stir on the web

This Tuesday (7), Marinho raised controversy in Peixe. The first was to refute information from the club itself. After returning to CT Rei Pelé’s lawn for training with the group, the press, through its sector workers, announced that the return of the shirt 11 occurred in a normal way, accompanying the group in the proposed activities.

However, after many vehicles published the player’s feedback, Marinho used his social network to deny that he was 100%: “Not normally, as many people have said! I am dedicating myself to too much after a month of surgical procedure. Participating with the group will only give me the confidence to come back 100% and try to help”, wrote the striker, contradicting the club’s advisors who released the information.

Marinho lived a day of relief, in the late afternoon of Tuesday (7), gave an interview in a live of journalist Ademir Quintino and talked about his relationship with Fernando Diniz. When commenting, he left in the air that the team needs to change its posture and prioritize the positive result: “I’ve always had a good relationship with Diniz, but we know that when the results don’t come, it’s up to the coach. Now, what we need to do is win again, it’s no use playing nice and losing.”

The last time that Marinho took the field was against Juazeirense, when Peixe beat Juazeirense by 4-0 in the first match of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, on July 28th. Since then, shirt 11 has started treatment to recover from a bruise on his thigh.