South American Women’s Volleyball Table is released – Web Volleyball

The table for the South American Women’s Volleyball Championship is set. The competition, in Barrancabermeja, Colombia, will feature five teams. In addition to the hosts, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Chile will compete for the title.

The regulations are the same as for the men’s competition, which ended on Sunday, in Brasília, with a Brazilian title. The teams play in a single round, all against each other, with the champion being the one with the most points.

Brazil’s debut will be against Peru, on the next 15th, at 7:30 pm (Brasilia time). SporTV announces the transmission of all matches of the team commanded by José Roberto Guimarães.

The Brazilian team is this week at Sportville, the coach’s own Training Center in Barueri, Greater São Paulo. Of the 12 silver medal players at the Tokyo Olympics, nine are present. The absences in the Brazilian team are Fernanda Garay, Camila Brait and Tandara. New to the group are Lorenne, Kasiely, Nyeme, Natinha and Mayany.

Check out the complete table of the Women’s Volleyball South American Championship:

9/15 – 7:30 pm: Brazil x Peru (SporTV2)

9/15 – 9:30 pm: Colombia x Chile

9/16 – 7:30 pm: Brazil x Argentina (SporTV2)

9/16 – 9:30 pm: Colombia x Peru

9/17 – 7:30 pm: Brazil x Chile (SporTV2)

9/17 – 9:30 pm: Argentina x Peru

9/18 – 7:30 pm: Chile x Peru

9/18 – 9:30 pm: Argentina x Colombia

9/19 – 7:30 pm: Chile x Argentina

9/19 – 9:30 pm: Brazil x Colombia (SporTV2)