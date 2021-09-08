STJ must judge this Wednesday the right of health plans to deny treatments | Economy



STJ judges on Wednesday the right of health plans to deny treatments

Rio – The Superior Court of Justice (STJ) scheduled for this Wednesday (8) the judgment of an action that may define which procedures and medications health plan operators should be required to pay for the health treatment of their users . In practice, the limits and parameters of the List of Procedures and Events in Health of the Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) will be discussed, which is the list of procedures with mandatory coverage of health plans for users.

According to the lawyer and coordinator of the Health program at the Brazilian Institute for Consumer Protection (Idec), Ana Carolina Navarrete, the judgment represents an even greater risk for consumers. “The decision in the case may affect users of health plans without guaranteeing the due debate and space for the contradictory that the matter requires. The topic is extremely delicate and has been the target of lobbying by health plan companies for some years. what they seek is to consolidate in the Judiciary the right to deny assistance”, he warns.

In the view defended by the Institute, the physician is the health authority responsible for determining the treatments and procedures recommended to their patients according to the clinical evaluation, and it is the duty of the operators to cover all diseases provided for in the International Classification of Diseases (ICD). This was the majority understanding of the Judiciary for over ten years. But, in 2019, the fourth class of the STJ broke the record of consistent decisions and opened a divergence in an older action than the one that will be brought to trial next week.

Also according to Navarrete, a possible judgment on the issue without debate in the Court could have the disastrous effect of deepening the asymmetry of power between operators and consumers, leaving them even more vulnerable and vulnerable in times of greatest need. “Until today, the consolidated jurisprudence of the STJ is that necessary health procedures, even if not provided for in the list, should be granted, if supported by clinical evidence. We hope that the Court will take these arguments into account and guarantee the balance and plurality of views that the highly complex case demands”, adds Navarrete.

Attorney Maria Fernanda Lyra, a specialist in Consumer Law, points out that the expectation of the judgment is that the STJ unifies the understanding that the ANS list “is exemplary and that health plans will be able to define the diseases that each contract will cover , but not being able to limit the type of treatment”.

“Otherwise, if the STJ follows the understanding that limits coverage to what is strictly defined by the ANS and by the health plan contract, the consumer will certainly be harmed, as often a procedure that could guarantee greater safety and benefits in its treatment, it will be denied with the support of the Judiciary”, he points out.