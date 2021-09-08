ROME, SEPTEMBER 8 (ANSA) – One of the cultural leaders of the Taliban Islamic fundamentalist group, Ahmadullah Wasiq, confirmed on Wednesday (8) that women in Afghanistan will no longer be able to play sports that “expose their bodies”.

+ Taliban will ban women from playing sports in Afghanistan

+ Barcelona coach says ‘Griezmann’s departure was a m…’

+ Councilor says there is a ‘panelinha’ to avoid punishment for homophobia against Gil do Vigor

In an interview with the Australian broadcaster “SBS”, Wasiq argued that the presence of women in sport is something unnecessary. The deputy head of the Taliban cultural commission specifically commented on cricket, one of the most popular sporting activities in Afghanistan and Asia.

“I don’t think women will be able to play cricket, because it’s not necessary for them to play. They may be in situations where their face or body is not covered, and Islam does not allow women to be seen in that way,” Wasiq said.

The Afghan cricket federation revealed to The Guardian newspaper that it has not yet received any official statement from the Taliban on the matter. However, the organization confirmed that the training program for women was suspended.

Last month, Wasiq authorized men’s cricket teams to continue playing normally, even participating in international championships. (ANSA).

See too

+ “Gourmet” charcoal that doesn’t get your hands dirty becomes a meme on social media; listen

+ Mother finds 2-year-old son dead with a note on his side when he gets home



+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Girl gets snake bite on her face while visiting a zoo in Russia



+ Porn actor found dead in highway ditch

+ Learn how to make Ivete Sangalo’s delicious feijoada recipe

+ Geisy complains about social media censorship: “Instagram is chasing me”



+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Yasmin Brunet breaks the silence

+ Shark is captured in MA with the remains of youngsters missing in the stomach