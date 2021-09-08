The 5 most valuable collections of NFTs of the moment – ​​Investments – Estadão E-Investidor – The main news of the financial market

The NFTs (Non-Fungible Token, its acronym in English) are the hottest ball in the world economy. You’ve probably heard or read some news about non-fungible tokens, whether it’s because of the high prices being paid in digital arts or the large number of celebrities like Paris Hilton, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Simone Biles and Lionel Messi joining the bandwagon.

Read too

Although they are no longer a big news, considering that one of the most valuable and famous collections, the “CryptoPunks”, was launched in 2017, NFTs gained more traction in 2021. The technology makes use of the blockchain to ensure originality and authenticity for digital items.

To get an idea of ​​the size of the deal, the OpenSea digital arts trading platform, one of the world’s largest, recorded more than $4 billion in annual NFT sales from January to August. In 2020, that number was US$24 million.

famous cases

The fever is so high that even Visa has acquired a digital artwork. On August 23, the company announced on its Twitter profile the purchase of CryptoPunk number #7610 for US$ 150,000, something around R$ 778,17 thousand at the current price.

Over the last 60 years, Visa has built a collection of historic commerce artifacts – from early paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine. Today, as we enter a new era of NFT-commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection. https://t.co/XoPFfwxUiu — VisaNews (@VisaNews) August 23, 2021

In the publication, Visa said that over the past 60 years it has built a collection of historic commercial artifacts, from the first paper credit cards to the zip-zap machine.

“Today, as we enter a new era of NFT commerce, Visa welcomes CryptoPunk #7610 to our collection,” the company said.

Despite the high amount paid, this was not the most expensive NFT sold to date. This post is with the work “Everydays: The First 5000 Days”, in the translation, “Everyday: My First 5000 Days”, by the renowned artist Beeple, which was auctioned in March for US$ 69.3 million, the equivalent of R$359.51 million.

On the Coinmarketcap platform, which analyzes and aggregates quotes from the world’s main cryptoactives, it is possible to check the most valuable collections of NFTs at the time, according to the net worth of the collection. It’s worth pointing out that, despite being one of the most valuable collections on the site, with an estate of US$1.7 billion, the Axie Infinity cryptogame items were disregarded as they were more geared towards games than art itself.

1 – CryptoPunks – US$1.1 billion

Created in 2017 by Larva Labs, a software development company, the CryptoPunks collection is made up of 10,000 unique characters stored on the Ethereum network blockchain. No Punk is like another and each of the figures has accessories such as glasses, earrings, hats, among others.

At launch, the characters were distributed free of charge. But currently, according to data from Larva Labs, the cheapest costs around US$ 370 thousand.

2- Art Blocks – US$ 743 million

Launched in 2020, Art Blocks is a collection of generative art that is generated by a computer script also made on the Ethereum network. Interestingly, buyers do not know what their artwork will look like, given that it is created at the time of purchase.

Results can range from a flat image to interactive 3D composites, all with unique attributes and elements. The collection’s most expensive piece ever sold was acquired on August 21 for 1,800 thousand Ether, equivalent to R$ 36.88 million.

3 – Bored Ape Yacht Club – US$ 456 million

Launched in April 2021, BAYC, as it is also known, is a collection similar to CryptoPunks in the sense that 10,000 characters were created. They are all monkeys, each one is unique and programmatically generated from over 170 possible traits, including expression, hats, clothing, and more.

Initially, the Apes were sold for 0.08 Ether, something around R$ 1,600 at the current price. But, currently, the cheapest on the OpenSea platform are being traded for at least R$837.92 thousand.

4 – Meebits – US$ 262 million

Launched in May 2021, the collection is the second produced by the Larva Labs team. While CryptoPunks were pixelated 2D icons, Meebits are 3D avatars, which closely resemble characters from famous games like Roblox and Minecraft. Altogether 20,000 Meebits were created and distributed to those who already owned some of the company’s art.

According to data from OpenSea, the minimum price for a Meebit is 5.17 Ether, equivalent to R$ 105,944.62.

5 – Mutant Ape Yacht Club – US$ 209 million

The last collection on this list is a continuation of the Bored Ape Yacht Club and was launched in August, also comprising 20,000 mutant monkeys. The most interesting thing is that instead of being sold normally, like BAYC, the current collection was a way to reward the collectors of the first edition.

To be generated mutant monkeys, it was necessary to have an original and transform it into the new version, with that, collectors ended up having a Bored Ape and a Mutant Ape. Currently, the cheapest model found at OpenSea, is being sold for 4.98 Ether, equivalent to R$ 102,051.11.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better