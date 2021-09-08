The health condition of Dudu Braga, son of Roberto Carlos, is irreversible

O music producer Dudu Braga, son of singer and composer Roberto Carlos, is going through a very delicate moment. Since September last year, he has been suffering from cancer in the peritoneum, a membrane that surrounds the abdominal wall. Currently, the famous remains hospitalized in the Albert Einstein Israeli Hospital, in São Paulo, where he is treated by oncologist Fernando Maluf.

Despite the treatment received at the site, the news is not encouraging. His health has deteriorated in recent days. According to family sources heard by the IN OFF, Dudu Braga presented a relapse in his painting. Debilitated, the King’s son is in an irreversible coma. The music producer’s family is already aware of the situation.

At the beginning of last month, Dudu Braga gave an interview to Quem magazine in which he spoke about his health. This is the third time the music producer has faced cancer. In 2019, he won two battles against pancreatic disease. “My cancer came back last year, three small dots appeared in the peritoneum. I did the treatment, I was fine and came back a month ago“, he said.

Dudu Braga realized that something was wrong when his digestive tract started to get inflamed with some ease. “My primary tumor is from the pancreas and it was metastatic. Today I don’t have anything else in the pancreas, since I operated and had chemotherapy sessions“, he told, at the time. “The disease returned in the peritoneum and they decided to start with a new medication“, said.

‘New home

Also in the interview given in August to Quem, Dudu Braga stated that he made the hospital his “second home”. There, he has the company of his wife, Valeska, to whom he has been married for 17 years, and his daughter Laura, 5 years old. “We made an extra bed and, as she is on vacation, she has been staying here [no hospital] also. Valeska stays straight with me, Laurinha doesn’t“he explained.

The producer praised the work of the medical team and reinforced that his father, Roberto Carlos, has not yet paid a visit due to health concerns. “I already know all the nurses on the floor, they’ve become our family. My father hasn’t come yet, because I’m careful. Even though he has already taken the two doses of the Covid vaccine (…) it is a hospital. We have to be careful and preserve the ones we love“.

treatment and faith

Dudu Braga also spoke about the difficulty of the treatment, but that, even so, he does not lose faith. “We are a family of great faith: me, Valeska, Laurinha, my father. Chemo sessions always take a hit, but the pre-medications that are available today alleviate the side effects too much. Having both here is essential for me to have strength. they and mine are my inspiration“.

He continued, saying that he will have to live with the disease for the rest of his life. “We don’t talk about cure, but about ‘chronification’ of the disease. I know I will have to live with this for the rest of my life. The full cure could only have happened back there. Now the disease appears and I treat it. Not good, but better like that. I’m glad you have treatment“.