The ten biggest billionaires in the financial sector in Brazil

by

Vicky Sarfati Safra, Pedro Moreira Salles and Guilherme Benchimol are some of the members of Forbes’ list of billionaires

The Financial Sector is the area that stands out the most among the segments represented in the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires from forbes. Of the 315 superrich listed, 43 of them work in the category.

A survey conducted by Forbes had already revealed that the economics course is the most popular among the country’s billionaires.

Last year, the financial sector also occupied the top of the list of segments in the Forbes ranking, at the time with a presence in 41 names. In 2019, it also led, with 48 billionaires.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the US Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

THE 89th edition of Forbes magazine is available for download in the app with the full version of the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires. See below who are the richest in the financial sector represented in the 2021 list:



  • André Santos Esteves

    Patrimony: BRL 39.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: Pactual Bank
    Ranking position: 6th

    Getty Images


  • Vicky Sarfati Harvest

    Patrimony: BRL 37 billion
    Source of Fortune: Harvest Bank
    Ranking position: 7th



  • Jacob Safra and brothers

    Patrimony: BRL 35.5 billion
    Source of Fortune:
    Ranking position:

    Art / Forbes


  • Pedro Moreira Salles

    Patrimony: BRL 14 billion
    Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
    Ranking position: 22nd (draw)



  • Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol

    Patrimony: BRL 13.6 billion
    Source of Fortune: XP Investments
    Ranking position: 26th



  • Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles

    Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
    Ranking position: 27th (draw)

    Art / Forbes


  • João Moreira Salles

    Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
    Ranking position: 27th (draw)

    Art / Forbes


  • Walther Moreira Salles Junior

    Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
    Ranking position: 27th (draw)



  • Andrew Street

    Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: stone
    Ranking position: 33rd (tie)

    Playback / Youtube


  • Eduardo Cunha

    Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion
    Source of Fortune: stone
    Ranking position: 33rd (tie)

    Art / Forbes

