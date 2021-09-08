The ten biggest billionaires in the financial sector in Brazil

The Financial Sector is the area that stands out the most among the segments represented in the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires from forbes. Of the 315 superrich listed, 43 of them work in the category.
A survey conducted by Forbes had already revealed that the economics course is the most popular among the country’s billionaires.
Last year, the financial sector also occupied the top of the list of segments in the Forbes ranking, at the time with a presence in 41 names. In 2019, it also led, with 48 billionaires.
The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the US Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.
THE 89th edition of Forbes magazine is available for download in the app with the full version of the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires. See below who are the richest in the financial sector represented in the 2021 list:
André Santos Esteves
Patrimony: BRL 39.5 billion
Source of Fortune: Pactual Bank
Ranking position: 6th
Getty Images
Vicky Sarfati Harvest
Patrimony: BRL 37 billion
Source of Fortune: Harvest Bank
Ranking position: 7th
Jacob Safra and brothers
Patrimony: BRL 35.5 billion
Source of Fortune:
Ranking position:
Art / Forbes
Pedro Moreira Salles
Patrimony: BRL 14 billion
Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
Ranking position: 22nd (draw)
Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol
Patrimony: BRL 13.6 billion
Source of Fortune: XP Investments
Ranking position: 26th
Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles
Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
Ranking position: 27th (draw)
Art / Forbes
João Moreira Salles
Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
Ranking position: 27th (draw)
Art / Forbes
Walther Moreira Salles Junior
Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion
Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM
Ranking position: 27th (draw)
Andrew Street
Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion
Source of Fortune: stone
Ranking position: 33rd (tie)
Playback / Youtube
Eduardo Cunha
Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion
Source of Fortune: stone
Ranking position: 33rd (tie)
Art / Forbes
