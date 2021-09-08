The ten biggest billionaires in the financial sector in Brazil

Art / Forbes

The Financial Sector is the area that stands out the most among the segments represented in the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires from forbes. Of the 315 superrich listed, 43 of them work in the category.

A survey conducted by Forbes had already revealed that the economics course is the most popular among the country’s billionaires.

Last year, the financial sector also occupied the top of the list of segments in the Forbes ranking, at the time with a presence in 41 names. In 2019, it also led, with 48 billionaires.

The list of Brazilian billionaires follows the criteria of the US Forbes, with participation in companies listed on stock exchanges as the main source of information. The cut-off date for the calculation of equity was the closing of the first half of 2021, that is, June 30th.

THE 89th edition of Forbes magazine is available for download in the app with the full version of the exclusive list of Brazilian billionaires. See below who are the richest in the financial sector represented in the 2021 list:





André Santos Esteves Patrimony: BRL 39.5 billion

Source of Fortune: Pactual Bank

Ranking position: 6th Getty Images





Vicky Sarfati Harvest Patrimony: BRL 37 billion

Source of Fortune: Harvest Bank

Ranking position: 7th





Jacob Safra and brothers Patrimony: BRL 35.5 billion

Source of Fortune:

Ranking position: Art / Forbes





Pedro Moreira Salles Patrimony: BRL 14 billion

Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM

Ranking position: 22nd (draw)





Guilherme Dias Fernandes Benchimol Patrimony: BRL 13.6 billion

Source of Fortune: XP Investments

Ranking position: 26th





Fernando Roberto Moreira Salles Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion

Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM

Ranking position: 27th (draw) Art / Forbes





João Moreira Salles Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion

Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM

Ranking position: 27th (draw) Art / Forbes





Walther Moreira Salles Junior Patrimony: BRL 13.5 billion

Source of Fortune: Unibanco/CBMM

Ranking position: 27th (draw)





Andrew Street Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion

Source of Fortune: stone

Ranking position: 33rd (tie) Playback / Youtube





Eduardo Cunha Patrimony: BRL 11.5 billion

Source of Fortune: stone

Ranking position: 33rd (tie) Art / Forbes

