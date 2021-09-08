‘The Voice Kids’ is nominated for an Emmy Kids International | 2021

The only Brazilian television to receive the International Emmy, Globo accumulates 17 awards, including the first ‘Directorate Award’, received by Roberto Marinho, founder of Globo, in 1976. The second was won in 1981, with the musical ‘A Arca de Noé ‘. The following year, it was the turn of ‘Death and Life Severina’. Roberto Marinho again received the award in the ‘Direction’ category in 1983. In the premiere of the ‘Best Novel’ category, in 2009, the Emmy went to ‘Caminho das Índias’, by Glória Perez. In 2011, the channel was again the winner in the ‘Best Soap Opera’ category with ‘Laços de Sangue’, a co-production with SIC, broadcast in Portugal. In the same year, at the International Journalism Emmy, Globo was awarded for its coverage by ‘Jornal Nacional’ on the invasion of Complexo do Alemão. In 2012, two statuettes were won with the productions ‘O Astro’ as ‘Best Soap Opera’, and ‘A Mulher Invisível’ for ‘Comédia’. The following year, in addition to Fernanda Montenegro’s award for ‘Best Actress’, Globo won the statuette of ‘Best Novel’ with ‘Lado a Lado’. In 2014, Roberto Irineu Marinho, Chairman of Grupo Globo’s Board of Directors, was honored with the World Television Personality award, for his leadership of the Globo brand, nationally and internationally. In the same year, ‘Joia Rara’ won the award for ‘Best Novel’. In 2015, ‘Empire’ won the award for ‘Best Novel’, and ‘Mother’s Sweet”, for ‘Best Comedy’. In 2016, Verdades Secretas’ was elected the ‘Best Novel’. In 2019, Globo received the unprecedented award for “Best Series” at the Kids International Emmy for ‘Malhação: Viva a Diferença’, written by Cao Hamburger and directed by Paulo Silvestrini.