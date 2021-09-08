“The way out of this problem is called Arthur Lira”

× Photo: Isaac Nóbrega/PR

A former federal deputy who continues to transit backstage in Brasília and was one of those responsible for counting votes in the impeachment of Dilma Rousseff told the antagonist what increased pressure on Arthur Lira to open Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment process.

“Now it will depend a lot on Arthur. And Arthur is not a fool, he has been in this life for a long time. The STF will face Bolsonaro, it won’t be easy at all. These speeches by Bolsonaro [no 7 de Setembro] they end up uniting the 11 ministers. And the STF will start putting pressure on Lira. Pressed by the STF, Lira ends up opening the impeachment process.”

For the former parliamentarian, who is still an important leader of a large party, the acts of September 7 confirmed that the institutional crisis is only going to get worse.

“The solution to this problem is called Arthur Lira. And if you look at what Dilma or Collor did [ambos sofreram impeachment], my God! Bolsonaro did a lot more wrong than they did.”

The politician added that the possible adhesion of parties such as PSDB, PSD and Solidarity to the impeachment process is a relevant new fact (read more here).

“If Lira opens the process, it can go fast. You have important parties discussing this possibility. And it is still necessary to see what others will do further on. Valdemar Costa Neto [dono do PL], for example, is one that only goes to the front in the 45 minutes of the second half.”

The former deputy pondered that the political world needs to convince itself that Bolsonaro has a significant captive electorate.

“There were not few people on the streets yesterday, especially in São Paulo and Brasília. People are still fed up with Congress, the STF, they think there are thiefs everywhere. And then he thinks Bolsonaro is being wronged. This feeling is still very strong and cannot be ignored.”

Yesterday, in the acts of September 7, Jair Bolsonaro, as we reported, stated that the demonstration “it’s an ultimatum for all who are at Praça dos Três Poderes” and threatened to hit the STF. He also said that he will no longer comply with Minister Alexandre de Moraes’ decisions. Luiz Fux should give an answer to the president in today’s Supreme Court session.

