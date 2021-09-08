Thiaguinho earns R$ 2 billion a year as an artistic entrepreneur, according to Forbes

A significant part of the singer’s income comes from a publisher founded 12 years ago for advertising and managing his career as a musician

In addition to music, the singer’s career Thiaguinho, 38, has been successful in business. According to Forbes, the former lead singer of Exaltasamba earns around R$ 2 billion a year as a manager. In 2009, Thiaguinho founded the publishing house Paz & Bem, which focuses on advertising and managing his music and works. During the pandemic, the 210-employee publisher did not fire anyone or contingent on salaries. In an interview with Forbes, the singer stated that he always sought to remain financially stable. “We were always very organized financially, we were always concerned about the cash flow so that I could provide security in case something happened to me. We managed not to send anyone on our team, and that makes me very happy.”

Among the company’s client portfolio are multinationals, alcoholic beverage brands and sports lines, for which the singer works as a poster boy and also gives opinions on products. In April of this year, Thiaguinho left Som Livre and founded his own record label, for which he released his latest work, the second volume of the album Infinito 2021. Despite having only released works of his own so far, the artist told Forbes that he does not rule out the possibility of bringing new partnerships with musicians to your business. “It will all depend on her growth, but it would be an honor. I’m a very curious guy in this sense of looking for new artists and composers.”