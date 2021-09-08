Thunderstorm brings winds of 100km/h in southern Brazil

The south of Brazil is getting ready to face heavy rains and gusts of wind that can reach up to 100 km/h this week, while the southeast should face the arrival of a cold front in the coming days, which should bring down temperatures.

The situation is of alert in the south of the country. The rains felt during the holiday still persist over Rio Grande do Sul and there are conditions for storms, especially in the morning. The south of Paraná and the state of Santa Catarina are also likely to experience blows and, according to the Civil Defense of Santa Catarina, due to the formation and displacement of an extratropical cyclone between Uruguay and Rio Grande do Sul, the state may experience eventual hail between tomorrow and Friday (10).

Wind gusts in the region are between 50 km/h and 80 km/h, but on the coast of Rio Grande do Sul they can reach 100 km/h, according to Climatempo.

The rains lose strength at the end of the week and the dry air of polar origin is expected to cause a drop in temperatures. From Friday (10) onwards, dawns may suffer frost, especially in the mountain ranges of Rio Grande do Sul and Santa Catarina. The lowest temperatures should be below 16°C, in south-central Paraná, 8°C in Santa Catarina and north of Rio Grande do Sul. In the south of the state of Rio Grande do Sul, the minimum is around 10°C to 12 °C, light frost may occur in the region.

High temperatures, however, will be felt in the southeast of the country. With a pre-frontal climate, that is, that precedes the arrival of a cold front, São Paulo will face a drier and warmer climate during the week. On the beaches the maximums are close to 30°C today and, according to Climatempo, the interior of the state is forecast to have maximums between 35 and 39°C. The relative humidity of the air will be below 30% in practically every state, including the Greater São Paulo region. In the more central-north and west regions, values ​​can reach 20%, triggering an alert.

Change begins to emerge from tomorrow, with the advance of the cold front. The southern and western regions of the state may experience some rain, while in the capital the sun still prevails and it is hot. The forecast is for the rains to start in the afternoon. According to InMet, the highest accumulated can reach the range of 40 mm in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo. The forecast is that the week ends with lower temperatures in these locations.

The regions of the center-south of Mato Grosso do Sul, the east of Goiás and the Federal District should not experience temperatures lower than 18ºC, according to InMet. However, as of today, the forecast is that Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul will face some rain showers.

According to Climatempo, a change in wind circulation associated with the formation of a cold front should spread clouds to both states, causing isolated rains with lightning. Precipitation for the region, according to InMet, is in the range of 30 mm to 50 mm during the week.

On Monday (6), Brasília registered one of the highest temperatures of the year, according to Climatempo. The maximum reached 33.8ºC with air humidity around 17%. Despite the rains in neighboring states, the forecast is that in other areas of the Midwest region, the weather will remain firm, dry and hot.

In northern Brazil, the forecast is that the climate will remain hot and rainy. According to InMet, the forecast for greater rainfall is in the northwest of Amazonas, Roraima and west of Pará, which may reach indices of 70 mm. The lowest temperatures in the region vary between 22°C and 28°.