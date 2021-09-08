Tim Bergling: the tragic story of DJ Avicii, who died in 2018

by

avicii

Credit, AFP

Photo caption,

Swedish DJ, born Tim Bergling, died at age 28 in 2018 after committing suicide; he faced problems of alcoholism and depression

Swedish DJ Avicii, who died in 2018, won a tribute from Google’s Doodle this Wednesday (8/9), when he would complete his 32nd birthday.

In the tribute, Google shared a brief animation with a little history of the artist to the sound of “Wake Me Up”, one of his biggest hits.

“Whether it’s on the loudspeakers of a festival’s main stage or the headphones of millions of listeners around the world, the music of Swedish superstar DJ, producer, songwriter and humanitarian Tim Bergling — better known by his stage name Avicii — is widely considered to have changed the trajectory of the pop genre forever,” wrote the search engine.

Credit, Google

Photo caption,

Avici’s Doodle

“Today’s Doodle video, featuring one of its most iconic tracks, ‘Wake Me Up’, celebrates its 32nd anniversary and honors its legacy as one of the first artists to elevate electronic music to global success,” he added.