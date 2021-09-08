Titi Müller catches Dani Monteiro’s attention in video commentary | celebrities

Reproduction/Instagram Titi Müller catches Dani Monteiro’s attention

The presenter Dani Monteiro attended the protests that mark this Tuesday (7), on behalf of the current federal government.

In a video, shared on her social network, the presenter said she was with her family fighting for freedom of the press and expression.

“September 7th, a very special date, I’m here with my family to show how important freedom is, how much we still need to fight for it. Freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, people, freedom to come and go, freedom even to decide, so we can decide as we want. We can’t just stand by and watch, we need to participate! September 7th, our cry for independence is here”, said the reporter.

In the background, in the video, it is possible to hear the voice of the current President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

In the comments, actress Titi Müller commented, calling her friend’s attention: “Freedom of expression? Press? Opinion? If you really want to fight for all of this, what are you doing there? Dani from heaven. It’s not possible”, he added.