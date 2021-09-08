Titi Müller is surprised by the presence of Ex-Globo in the pro-Bolsonaro protests: ‘It’s not possible’

The presenter Titi Müller, 34 years old, did not hide her surprise when she saw a video posted by Dani Monteiro on her Instagram this Tuesday (7), the Independence holiday. The athlete, who has already been on “Mais Você”, MultiShow programs and even Esporte Espetacular, released images directly from Brasília at the protest in favor of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party).

“September 7th, quite a special date, I’m here with my family to be able to show how important freedom is, how much we still need to fight for it. Freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, people, freedom to come and go,” said Dani

While watching the images, Titi left a comment in the publication in which she questions Dani about her presence in the movement.

Freedom of expression? Press? Opinion? If you really want to fight for all of this, what are you doing there? Dani from heaven. It’s not possible.”.

