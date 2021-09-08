Today’s matches, see the match times for this Wednesday (08/09/2021)

Bring the family and check out the most complete list on the internet
This Wednesday (08/09), we today’s games, we will have about 29 matches divided into 8 different modes. From 9 am we can already follow the live football, through open TV stations. But, pay channels, like the Premiere and Sport TV will also cover the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world. Finally, Check out the schedule of each game and the links below., know where to watch today’s games.
World Cup Qualifiers – Europe
Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – Europe: 12
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Armenia x Liechtenstein
|1:00 pm
|Greece x Sweden
|3:45 pm
|Kosovo x Spain
|3:45 pm
|Italy x Lithuania
|3:45 pm
|Northern Ireland vs Switzerland
|3:45 pm
|Belarus x Belgium
|3:45 pm
|Wales x Estonia
|3:45 pm
|Albania x San Marino
|3:45 pm
|Hungary x Andorra
|3:45 pm
|Poland x England
|3:45 pm
|Iceland x Germany
|3:45 pm
|Northern Macedonia x Romania
|3:45 pm
Amapaense Championship
Number of games in the Amapaense Championship: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Santos-AP x Ypiranga-AP
|8:00 pm
Second Division Catarinense Championship
Number of games in the Santa Catarina Second Division Championship: 5
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Guarani from Clown x Hunter
|3:00 pm
|Fluminense-SC x Inter de Lages
|3:00 pm
|Carlos Renaux x Barra-SC
|3:00 pm
|Sports Nation x Camboriu
|3:00 pm
|Atlético-SC x Tubarão
|3:00 pm
Paraná Championship
Number of games in the Paraná Championship: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|FC Rattlesnake x Athletico-PR
|3:20 pm
São Paulo Second Division Championship
Number of games in the Campeonato Paulista Second Division: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Osvaldo Cruz x Santacruzense
|3:00 pm
Second Division Piauí Championship
Number of games in the Second Division Piauí Championship: 3
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Oeirense x Piauí
|4:00 pm
|Caiçara x Corisabbá
|4:00 pm
|Timon-PI x Commercial-PI
|4:00 pm
Brazil U-17 Cup
Number of games in the U-17 Brazil Cup: 2
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Trust x Palm Trees
|7:15 pm
|Cruise x Sport
|9:30 pm
World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America
Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America: 4
See the list and know where to watch the matches.
|Match
|Schedule
|Canada x El Salvador
|8:30 pm
|Costa Rica x Jamaica
|10:00 pm
|Panama x Mexico
|10:05 pm
|Honduras x United States
|23:05hs

