Today’s matches, see the match times for this Wednesday (08/09/2021)

This Wednesday (08/09), we today’s games, we will have about 29 matches divided into 8 different modes. From 9 am we can already follow the live football, through open TV stations. But, pay channels, like the Premiere and Sport TV will also cover the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world. Finally, Check out the schedule of each game and the links below., know where to watch today’s games.

World Cup Qualifiers – Europe

Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – Europe: 12

Match Schedule Armenia x Liechtenstein 1:00 pm Greece x Sweden 3:45 pm Kosovo x Spain 3:45 pm Italy x Lithuania 3:45 pm Northern Ireland vs Switzerland 3:45 pm Belarus x Belgium 3:45 pm Wales x Estonia 3:45 pm Albania x San Marino 3:45 pm Hungary x Andorra 3:45 pm Poland x England 3:45 pm Iceland x Germany 3:45 pm Northern Macedonia x Romania 3:45 pm

Amapaense Championship

Number of games in the Amapaense Championship: 1

Match Schedule Santos-AP x Ypiranga-AP 8:00 pm

Second Division Catarinense Championship

Number of games in the Santa Catarina Second Division Championship: 5

Match Schedule Guarani from Clown x Hunter 3:00 pm Fluminense-SC x Inter de Lages 3:00 pm Carlos Renaux x Barra-SC 3:00 pm Sports Nation x Camboriu 3:00 pm Atlético-SC x Tubarão 3:00 pm

Paraná Championship

Number of games in the Paraná Championship: 1

Match Schedule FC Rattlesnake x Athletico-PR 3:20 pm

São Paulo Second Division Championship

Number of games in the Campeonato Paulista Second Division: 1

Match Schedule Osvaldo Cruz x Santacruzense 3:00 pm

Second Division Piauí Championship

Number of games in the Second Division Piauí Championship: 3

Match Schedule Oeirense x Piauí 4:00 pm Caiçara x Corisabbá 4:00 pm Timon-PI x Commercial-PI 4:00 pm

Brazil U-17 Cup

Number of games in the U-17 Brazil Cup: 2

Match Schedule Trust x Palm Trees 7:15 pm Cruise x Sport 9:30 pm

World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America

Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America: 4

Match Schedule Canada x El Salvador 8:30 pm Costa Rica x Jamaica 10:00 pm Panama x Mexico 10:05 pm Honduras x United States 23:05hs

