Today’s matches, see the match times for this Wednesday (08/09/2021)

Bring the family and check out the most complete list on the internet

This Wednesday (08/09), we today’s games, we will have about 29 matches divided into 8 different modes. From 9 am we can already follow the live football, through open TV stations. But, pay channels, like the Premiere and Sport TV will also cover the games. The matches will take place in several stadiums throughout Brazil and the world. Finally, Check out the schedule of each game and the links below., know where to watch today’s games.

World Cup Qualifiers – Europe

Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – Europe: 12
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
Armenia x Liechtenstein1:00 pm
Greece x Sweden3:45 pm
Kosovo x Spain3:45 pm
Italy x Lithuania3:45 pm
Northern Ireland vs Switzerland3:45 pm
Belarus x Belgium3:45 pm
Wales x Estonia3:45 pm
Albania x San Marino3:45 pm
Hungary x Andorra3:45 pm
Poland x England3:45 pm
Iceland x Germany3:45 pm
Northern Macedonia x Romania3:45 pm

Amapaense Championship

Number of games in the Amapaense Championship: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.


MatchSchedule
Santos-AP x Ypiranga-AP8:00 pm

Second Division Catarinense Championship

Number of games in the Santa Catarina Second Division Championship: 5
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
Guarani from Clown x Hunter3:00 pm
Fluminense-SC x Inter de Lages3:00 pm
Carlos Renaux x Barra-SC3:00 pm
Sports Nation x Camboriu3:00 pm
Atlético-SC x Tubarão3:00 pm

Paraná Championship

Number of games in the Paraná Championship: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
FC Rattlesnake x Athletico-PR3:20 pm

São Paulo Second Division Championship

Number of games in the Campeonato Paulista Second Division: 1
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
Osvaldo Cruz x Santacruzense3:00 pm

Second Division Piauí Championship

Number of games in the Second Division Piauí Championship: 3
See the list and know where to watch the matches.


MatchSchedule
Oeirense x Piauí4:00 pm
Caiçara x Corisabbá4:00 pm
Timon-PI x Commercial-PI4:00 pm

Brazil U-17 Cup

Number of games in the U-17 Brazil Cup: 2
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
Trust x Palm Trees7:15 pm
Cruise x Sport9:30 pm

World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America

Number of games in the World Cup Qualifiers – North and Central America: 4
See the list and know where to watch the matches.

MatchSchedule
Canada x El Salvador8:30 pm
Costa Rica x Jamaica10:00 pm
Panama x Mexico10:05 pm
Honduras x United States23:05hs

