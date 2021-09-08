today’s news (07)

Credit: Mount Fans.com

Defender David Luiz is closer to being signed by Flamengo. Coach Fábio Carille already speaks as Santos coach. Striker Guerrero has an agreement with Internacional. Neymar used social media to provoke Argentines. This news boomed on Tuesday and, so you don’t miss a thing, Torcedores.com has separated the main facts of the day.

FLAMEGO OFFERS OFFER BY DAVID LUIZ

David Luiz should receive this September 7 a concrete proposal for his hiring. This is Flamengo, which will present the conditions it deems viable to fund the player’s arrival.

FLAMENGO IS FAVORITE BY DAVID LUIZ

The telenovela about the future of defender David Luiz should end this week, according to journalist Paulo Vinicius Coelho, the PVC, in his column on the ge portal. According to the professional, the defender’s probable destination is the Vulture’s Nest.

MARQUINHOS IS REMOVED FROM THE SELECTION

Coach Tite chose to recall defender Marquinhos. The defender will no longer even participate in training this Tuesday (07), at CT Joaquim Grava, in São Paulo, and is out of the match against Peru, next Thursday, in Recife.

CARILLE CONFIRMS CONVERSATIONS WITH SANTOS

Fábio Carille landed in São Paulo on the afternoon of Tuesday (7) and should be announced soon as the new coach of Santos to replace Fernando Diniz, who was fired after a loss to Cuiabá. He confirmed conversations with the coastal club and has already spoken as the fish commander.

FUTURE OF GUERRERO IS UNDEFINED

Internacional is studying what it will do in relation to Paolo Guerrero at the end of the season. The Peruvian center forward has a contract with Colorado only until December and the player’s future is still unknown. According to sources consulted by the report, the athlete has already met with the leaders of Rio Grande do Sul and it was agreed that the conversations will only take place at the end of the season. In addition, the shirt 9 guaranteed that he will not sign a pre-contract with anyone before meeting with the directors.

BAHIA ANNOUNCES DOUBLE REINFORCEMENTS

It has reinforcement in Bahia. Tricolor announced on the morning of Tuesday (7) two more hires. They are the forward Marcelo Cirino, who was in Chinese football, and Eugenio Isnaldo, current champion of the Copa Sudamericana with Defensa y Justicia.

NEYMAR DEBOCHA DE ARGENTINOS IN A PHOTO OF COMPANIONS

The number 10 shirt of the Brazilian team, Neymar, made fun of a post by PSG colleague Leandro Paredes on Instagram. The Argentine player posted a photo alongside other players from his national team, and the Brazilian striker joked.

NO MORE BACK TO TIMAN

Loaned by Corinthians to Cuiabá until the end of 2021, goalkeeper Walter will no longer return to Timão. That’s because your contract ends and will no longer be renewed with the São Paulo team. According to Globoesporte.com, Walter’s future is defined for the next two years.