Tonico manipulates Dolores to get revenge on Pilar · TV News

Tonico Rocha (Alexandre Nero) will manipulate Dolores (Júlia Freitas) to get revenge on Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. The villain will invite the girl’s sister to take office as a deputy in the capital to get information and meet the ex-promised in the telenovela at six on Globo.

In the scenes that air from the chapter of this wednesday (8) , the politician will tell Nélio (João Pedro Zappa) about his plan. “I’m going to use the bait-ass little sister! Pilar will want to find her sister, she’ll have to do it in the bush, without Eudoro [José Dumont] find out,” he will begin.

“But I’ll know everything, because Dolores will tell me!”, Tonico will complete to his right arm. “If Pilar thought she could leave me at the altar without having change, let her wait for me!”

A little further on, the evildoer will convince the aspiring doctor’s sister to invent that Samuel (Michel Gomes) and Luísa (Mariana Ximenes) have an affair. With that, the rogue will believe that he will marry the girl. But, devastated, she will decide to accept studying in the United States.

The only new Globo soap opera on the air, Nos Tempos do Imperador takes place around 40 years after the events of Novo Mundo (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

