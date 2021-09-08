Tonico will trap Pilar in ‘In the Times of the Emperor’ | come around

08 set Wednesday

Pedro insists to get back together with Luísa. Pilar celebrates the birth of the twins. Clemencia suffers to take care of the babies. Samuel tries to convince Guebo to enter the military school. Tonico, Eudoro and Dolores depart for Rio de Janeiro. Teresa talks to Pilar about Tonico’s arrival in the capital. Teresa probes Luísa about her correspondence with Pedro. Luísa deduces that Teresa used Mariquinha to separate her from Pedro. Luísa declares herself to Pedro.

Check out the full summary for the day and week!