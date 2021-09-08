Toyota Corolla becomes more expensive and exceeds R$ 170 thousand







Toyota Corolla: increases of up to R$ 4,200. Photo: Toyota / Disclosure

The Toyota Corolla just got more expensive in September. The Japanese automaker readjusted the prices of all versions of the medium sedan, which was up to R$ 4,200 more expensive, depending on the configuration. Without changes in the list of equipment, the Toyota Corolla now starts at R$ 129,690 and can already be found with the new prices on the configurator on the Toyota website.

The entry-level GLi version was the one that climbed the least. Equipped with the 2.0 aspirated engine of 177 hp and 209 Nm of torque, the version now costs R$ 129,690, an increase of R$ 3,200 in relation to the previous month. In all versions with the 2.0 engine, the exchange is always a CVT-type automatic that simulates 10 gears.





Toyota Corolla now starts at R$129,690. Photo: Toyota / Disclosure

Then, the XEi version was R$ 3,400 more expensive, and now it costs R$ 138,690. Just above, the top-of-the-line Altis Premium version starts at R$162,190, while the sporty GR-S costs R$163,290, exactly R$4,000 more. Closing the Corolla line, the hybrid versions were the ones that rose the most. Altis Hybrid rose R$ 3,900, and part of R$ 162,190, while Altis Hybrid Premium rose R$ 4,200, and reached R$ 170,690.

The hybrid variants come with the 1.8 engine with 101 hp and 142 Nm, which works together with a 72 hp electric motor. The combined power is 122 hp, and the model is also equipped with a CVT transmission. Check out the new Toyota Corolla prices below:

Corolla GLi 2.0 Flex – R$129,690

Corolla XEi 2.0 Flex – R$ 138,690

Corolla Altis Premium 2.0 – R$162,190

Corolla GR-S 2.0 – R$ 163,290

Corolla Altis Hybrid – R$162,190

Corolla Altis Hybrid Premium – R$ 170,690