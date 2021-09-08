Trial of September 11 defendants resumes on the eve of the 20th anniversary of the attacks – 07/09/2021 – World

​The case against a man accused of being the mastermind of the September 11 attacks, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, and four other accused was resumed on Tuesday (7), by the US, on the eve of completing 20 years of the attacks. The conclusion of the processes, however, still seems distant.

The defendants appeared in court at the US naval base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, to resume the process, after an 18-month hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition to prosecutors, interpreters and five defense teams, the court had among the public, behind thick glass shields, relatives of the 2,976 people who died in the 2001 attacks and journalists.

The new (and eighth) military magistrate in charge of the case, Air Force Colonel Matthew McCall, ended the session after two and a half hours, on procedural issues related to his appointment. The process, which was interrupted in February 2020, can be resumed this Wednesday, but it is possible that some procedures will have to wait for the next week.

The five accused, detained at Guantanamo for nearly 15 years, face the death penalty on charges of murder and terrorism. With the process still in its preliminary phase nine years after it started — still marked by allegations of torture that the defendants suffered in CIA custody — no immediate end is in sight.

In addition to Muhammad, his nephew, Ammar al-Baluchi, accused of handling money transfers for the attacks are on trial; Walid bin Attash who allegedly helped plan the bombing; Ramzi bin al-Shibh, member of the so-called “Hamburg kidnapper cell”; and Mustafa al-Hawsawi, who worked with Baluchi.

The latter entered the courtroom carrying a pillow which he placed in the hospital chair reserved for him. His lawyers say he has rectal damage from abusive CIA interrogation.

McCall began by asking the defendants if they understood the guidelines for the hearing. “Yes,” each replied, some in English and some in their own language. It then detailed the protocols imposed by the pandemic; in recent weeks, several people who attended hearings at Guantanamo have been diagnosed positive for Covid.

McCall lowered his mask to speak and said that everyone should keep theirs unless they went to the podium. Defense attorneys said they were eager to resume the lawsuit. Their strategy is to discredit most of the prosecution’s evidence, alleging torture suffered by the five defendants while in CIA custody between 2002 and 2006.

The first day focused on a procedure exclusive to the military commissions, which involves an assessment of the judge’s own training to investigate possible contradictions. Procedure is critical because the judge, prosecutors, and many of the defense attorneys are part of the Defense Department’s legal staff.