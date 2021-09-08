Tripwire Interactive CEO Loses Post After Making Anti-Abortion Comments • Eurogamer.pt

John Gibson, the president of production company Tripire Interactive, lost his job this week after he made comments on Twitter defending a new law in the state of Texas that severely restricts the possibilities of abortion.

The law, passed this week in the US Supreme Court, prevents abortions after six weeks and ranks as one of the strictest in every state in the country.

When the law passed, John Gibson celebrated on Twitter, commenting that “I’m proud of the Supreme Court for upholding Texas law banning abortions for babies with a heartbeat.”

“As an entertainer, I’m not usually a politician, but still, with so many vocal colleagues on the other side of this issue, I feel it’s important that you register as a pro-life game producer,” he concluded.

John Gibson’s comment sparked a massive controversy, with strong responses from well-known figures such as Cory Barlog (God of War’s director), Cliff Bleszinski (former Gears of War designer) and several other producers and journalists.

Tripwire’s answer

Deviating from John Gibson’s comments, Tripware has issued a statement to advise that “John Gibson’s comments are his opinion and do not reflect Tripware Interactive as a company.”

“Your comments disregard the values ​​of our team, our partners and the wider community. Tripware leaders are very sorry and united to take action and nurture a more positive environment.”

The statement says that John Gibson will step down as president, which will be assumed by Alan Wilson, vice president and co-founder of the company. Tripware is responsible for games like Red Orchestra, Killing Floor and Maneater.

proud of #USSupremeCourt affirming the Texas law banning abortion for babies with a heartbeat. As an entertainer I don?t get political often. Yet with so many vocal peers on the other side of this issue, I felt it was important to go on the record as a pro-life game developer. — John Gibson (@RammJaeger) September 4, 2021