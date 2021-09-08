TSE suspends transfers of money from Trump’s former adviser platform to financial channels | Policy

Minister Luis Felipe Salomão, of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), determined on Tuesday (7) that the platform of businessman Jason Miller, former advisor to former US President Donald Trump, suspend payments made to accounts and channels pocketnarists.

Miller’s platform is called GETTR and is similar to twitter. Trump’s former advisor testified to the PF this Tuesday (7), as part of the investigation that investigates the role of a digital militia that works against democracy, and was released.

Miller was in Brazil to attend the Conservative Political Action Conference (Cpac) and met with President Jair Bolsonaro. He was approached by police officers at Brasília International Airport.

Solomon’s decision, obtained by TV Globo, responds to a request from the Federal Police within the TSE investigation that investigates President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the electoral system.

The GETTR platform started to be used by the Pocket members after the decision of the magistrate who suspended the transfers of money from social networks to internet channels investigated by fake news about elections.

In practice, the minister’s decision extends to GETTR the determination of blocking transfers of investigated on other platforms.

O lock reaches 24 profiles. The minister ordered the platform to suspend the realization of lives and that, within 20 days, it should report in detail on the gains made by the profiles.

The delegate Denisse Ribeiro told the TSE that there is a plan to expand the platform in Brazil.

In August, the Federal Police stated to the court that the “Polandarista” channels on social networks work with the objective of “shrinking the line between what is true and what is a lie” and use as a strategy attacks on traditional information vehicles (newspapers, radio, TV etc). This method was also applied in the campaign against electronic voting machines.

According to the PF, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro replicate a communication strategy used in the 2016 US elections, attributed to Steve Bannon, former strategist of Donald Trump, and also in the presidential election won by Bolsonaro in 2018.

This engineering, says the PF, consists in the use of multiple channels on the world wide web — especially social networks — and in contesting antagonistic ideas through the disqualification of the adversary.