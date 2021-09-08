Two Sept. 11 Victims Identified Nearly 20 Years After the Twin Towers Attack – World

Two new victims of the attacks on the Twin Towers in September 11, 2001 were identified through DNA tests, raising the number of victims whose identity was determined to 1,647, according to the office of the chief of forensic medicine of New York City on Tuesday (7).

The latest victims identified are Dorothy Morgan and a man whose name is being kept confidential at the express wish of the family. The advances were made thanks to the analysis of human remains recovered from the site of the attacks that killed 2,753 people in one of the darkest episodes in US history.

Morgan’s identification could be confirmed with DNA testing of the remains recovered in 2001, while the man’s was carried out on human remains recovered in 2001, 2002 and 2006. They are the first victims of the World Trade Center to be identified since October, 2019.

sequencing technology

The recent adoption of state-of-the-art sequencing technology facilitates new identifications, according to the New York City Forensics Office, as it offers greater sensitivity and speed than conventional DNA techniques.

“Twenty years ago, we promised the families of the victims of the World Trade Center that we would do everything possible for the time necessary to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill our sacred commitment,” Barbara said. A. Sampson, chief of forensic medicine, New York.

“No matter how long since September 11, 2001, we will never forget and we are committed to making use of all the tools at our disposal to ensure that all those who are lost can be reunited with their families,” he added.

To date, some 1,106 victims of 9/11, equivalent to 40% of those killed in the attacks, remain unidentified.