Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3 for free on PC until September 11th

Game is one of the most praised in the franchise to date

Ubisoft announced last Tuesday (7) that it is distributing Far Cry 3 for all PC gamers who redeem the title through Ubisoft Connect until this Saturday (11th) at 3:30 am. The 2012 game is highly praised and formed the foundation for the current games in the franchise.

In order to redeem Far Cry 3 for free for PC, you just need to click on this link here from Ubisoft Connect, click to redeem and log into your platform account. If you already have Ubisoft launcher installed on your PC, you can redeem and download the game for free there too.

As I said earlier, Far Cry 3 was a highly praised game in 2012, when it was released, and for sure. is still the franchise’s favorite title for many gamers to this day.. If you enjoy an action-packed open world FPS and haven’t tried the game yet, it costs nothing (literally) to download and try Far Cry 3.

In the game, you will control the character called Jason Brody, a survivor who finds himself on a tropical island while fleeing from pirates called Vaas while rescuing his friends on the map.



Image: Steam/Reproduction



See the minimum and recommended requirements

to run Far Cry 6 on PC

In addition to being free, even users with more modest PC gamers will be able to try the open world game, as its minimum specs are quite user-friendly by today’s standards, which is expected for a 2012 game released for PS3 and Xbox 360. See:

Minimum Requirements – Far Cry 3

Operational system: Windows XP/Vista/7 or higher

Windows XP/Vista/7 or higher Processor: Intel Core®2 Duo E6700 @ 2.6GHz / AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+ @ 3.0Ghz or higher

Intel Core®2 Duo E6700 @ 2.6GHz / AMD Athlon64 X2 6000+ @ 3.0Ghz or higher Video card: 512MB VRAM (1GB VRAM), DirectX9c (DirectX11)

512MB VRAM (1GB VRAM), DirectX9c (DirectX11) Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Storage: 15 GB available

…..

Via: Gamespot Source: Ubisoft