Under-17: Flamengo thrashes Gama and advances to the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil | Flamengo

Flamengo guaranteed on Tuesday the classification for the quarter finals of the Copa do Brasil U-17. The team thrashed Gama by 6-0, in Gávea, after a 4-0 victory in the first leg.

The highlight of the match was midfielder Victor Hugo, scorer of four goals. Lucas Matheus scored twice more to complete the score.

Victor Hugo Flamengo U-17 — Photo: Marcelo Cortes / Flamengo

With the victory, Flamengo’s under-17 reached 100 goals in the current season. Victor Hugo is the overall top scorer, with 17 goals in 17 matches.

– First time I score four goals. I could have done five, but I was happy to pass. Happy for the victory and for the goals, and now it is to remain focused on the next phase, because we are going in search of the title – said Victor Hugo.

In the next phase, Flamengo awaits the winner of the match between Cruzeiro and Sport. The teams tied 2-2 in the first leg, at Ilha do Retiro, and will face each other again this Wednesday, in Belo Horizonte.

Flamengo faced Gama with the following lineup: Gustavo, Samuel, JP Mandovani, Darlan and Marquinhos; Vitor Muller, Dudu and Victor Hugo; Vinicius, Lucas Matheus and Petterson. Technician: Mario Jorge.