Under new command, Ceará is still preparing to face Grêmio; see embezzlement

This past weekend, ex-BBB Josy Oliveira died after suffering a cerebrovascular accident (CVA). At just 43 years old, the singer was the victim of one of the most common causes of death in Brazil, according to data from the Ministry of Health (MS). Stroke, as the medical emergency is known, has more incidence in the elderly, but it can also affect the younger ones.

A stroke happens when the vessels responsible for carrying blood to the brain break or clog. Without blood circulation, a part of the organ ends up paralyzing, which is why the person who suffers a stroke has symptoms such as difficulty walking, speaking or understanding something. The patient may also experience numbness or paralysis in the face, arm or leg.

“Stroke mainly affects the elderly over 60 years old.” explains Renata Jucá, a professor at the Department of Physiotherapy at the Federal University of Ceará (UFC) and one of those responsible for the Rede CuidAVC project, a research group that seeks to inform about the importance of prevention and care involving cerebrovascular accidents. “The risk factors that most predispose to stroke are sedentary lifestyle, obesity, overweight, high blood pressure, heart disease – heart disease – high cholesterol and triglycerides,” continues the expert.

According to a survey carried out by the Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC), between January 1st of this year and October 16th, a total of 78,649 stroke patients died in the country. Of these victims, the vast majority were men aged between 70 and 79 years old and women between 80 and 89 years old.

Renata Jucá also indicates that the disease commonly affects people with a predisposition to dilation of blood vessels. “A cerebral aneurysm, when it ruptures, is a stroke”, explains the UFC professor.

“Young people who suffer strokes either have some arteriovenous formation – which predisposes to the formation of clots or arteries that cause aneurysms – or they use some illicit drug, which increases the chance of having a stroke”, explains the professor Renata Juca.

Attention to symptoms



Professor Renata warns of the possible symptoms of sudden illness since, with early diagnosis, it is possible to minimize the sequelae. Some of the signs are a crooked mouth, slurred speech, weakness on one side of the body, darkening of vision, and a sudden headache that usually accompanies one of these other symptoms. “[Ao confirmar os sintomas] The individual must be taken immediately to the General Hospital of Fortaleza, which is the reference hospital in the region, or call the SAMU so that they can be referred to one of these reference hospitals as soon as possible”, completes the health professional.

