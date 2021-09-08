Unimed Noroeste/RS maintains the Gold Seal of Governance and Sustainability of the Unimed System – RPI

September 7, 2021

09/07/2021 l 15:00

Jonas Vieira

Unimed Noroeste/RS, headquartered in Ijuí, this year, reached the prerequisites to maintain the Gold Seal of Governance and Sustainability of the Unimed System. This same index had been reached in 2020, demonstrating that the cooperative is focused on seeking sustainable results, with efficient management, in addition to structured and standardized processes, rules and criteria, which allow for better decision-making. Thus, governance is constantly evolving and is carried out through permanent actions.

This certification recognizes the management and strengthens the principles of cooperativism, integration and perpetuity of the Unimed System, taking into account prerequisites such as adequate economic and financial situation, completion and submission of the Social Balance Sheet, absence of fiscal or administrative intervention by the National Agency Supplementary Health (ANS), in addition to sending an Action Plan focused on improvements. “This result shows the continuous progress of our cooperative in search of the best management practices. This is an important assessment tool, even pointing out the points for improvement going forward”, emphasizes the chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Volnei Malheiros.

In order to encourage the practice of Cooperative Governance and management for Sustainability as a differential, the Seal seeks continuous management improvement in the Unimed System, valuing transparency and ethical conduct in view of the growing competitiveness of the market and the requirements of the agencies of regulation. Through the certification methodology, the diagnosis enables the development of an action plan focused on the best practices in Governance and Sustainability in the market, but from the perspective of medical cooperatives.

Source: Radio Progresso de Ijuí and Unimed Noroeste/RS