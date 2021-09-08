UOL São Paulo #28: Gabriel Neves will struggle to start Tricolor – 07/09/2021

São Paulo moved in the ball market and reinforced its squad with Jonathan Calleri and Gabriel Neves. While the striker, much loved by the fans, arrives to fill a gap in the team, the midfielder faces fiercer competition for a spot among the holders.

on the podcast UOL São Paulo #28 (listen in full in the episode above), presenter Vanderlei Lima and columnist Menon analyze how coach Hernán Crespo can fit the duo and which of them has more chances to establish themselves in the team.

For Menon, Calleri should soon assume the position of starting lineup in Tricolor’s attack. “Caleri came to an emergency position. The area forwards are not yielding well, a lot due to injuries too. Calleri is a player we call a center forward. He has a strong physical build, he is a good header, a fighter. I think he is will play quickly, as soon as possible,” he analyzed.

Gabriel Neves, on the other hand, in the columnist’s view, will need more patience to win his place on the team. “From the reports I hear, he’s a defensive midfielder with good passing and passing the ball. I think it’s going to be a bit difficult to start, because São Paulo have good players there,” he commented, remembering names like Luan, Liziero and Rodrigo Nestor .

Although he sees a more difficult situation for Gabriel Neves, Menon thinks São Paulo made good investments with the arrival of the duo. “Maybe São Paulo is selling someone, but I still don’t think it’s a player to start right from the start and will fight for position. Let’s see his game. Maybe it was less necessary than Calleri, but they are good signings”, he added .

