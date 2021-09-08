Upset, Marinho reveals that Santos refused offers from Atltico and Palmeiras

Marinho returned to training at Santos, but he doesn’t hide annoyance with the board (Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos)

Back to training at Santos, forward Marinho was the talk this Tuesday, but off the field. In live with journalist Ademir Quintino on Instagram, the player said that he underwent a surgical procedure that resulted in five stitches in his left leg, which was not disclosed by Peixe. At the same time, he revealed that there were proposals from Atltico and Palmeiras to be negotiated, but the Baixada club refused the offers.

Marinho regretted not having been negotiated by Santos and not even sought out to anticipate a contract renewal. With a contract until the end of 2022, the striker cited examples of colleagues who were sold by Peixe, such as Venezuelan Soteldo, defenders Lucas Verssimo and Luan Peres and midfielder Diego Pituca, who according to him were duly valued by Peixe.

The 11 shirt practically asked to be traded in December. “I asked about it, but they said they can’t get a raise or a career plan. They didn’t say anything and I told them to think if something came from outside. ‘Let me breathe.’ I always asked for a team to fight for the title. Soteldo, Luan Peres, Verssimo, Alison, Pituca… I saw everyone leaving and I don’t go out either? But now the situation isn’t good, so I’ll continue,” he guaranteed.

“I arrived through the front door, in the first division, and I’m going out with Santos in the first division. I’m closed until the end of the championship. And let the president think about it. I don’t want to leave for free, through the front door, and I need to breathe. I’m still at Santos, even because the president refused all the proposals. I told the president I’m happy, but I’m 31 years old and if it’s good for Santos… Today I can’t say that I’m not going to retire Santos. I told the president that after the Brazilian Championship (2020) I would like to aim for things in my life leaving the door open. And today I see a boring atmosphere, as if I had done a lot of m… here”, he said.

“If they block me again, I’ll stay, but I never fought. I continued working. Right (Atltico and Palmeiras). But they were refused. My contract until the end of next year. Santos needs to continue in the first division and I need to breathe. title for me. If the proposals were turned down, because the president didn’t see it was time to leave. I’ll dedicate myself until the last day. And we’ll see about next year. If any situation comes up, I hope the president will think too. to earn a lot of money. I could put the club in Justice and I didn’t. It’s not my character, I respect the club. I didn’t and I won’t. But we didn’t get paid for five months. I’ll never expose the institution because that’s boring. Santos is here, but it’s a situation. I needed support and I didn’t,” he commented.

medical error

O Peixe, through the communications department, informed the press that the 11 shirt trained normally this Tuesday, after recovering from muscle injury and a bruise on his left thigh. And the attacker went to Instagram to say he did only part of the job. Afterwards, the alvinegro explained that the athlete performed without limitations in the activity.

During the live on Instagram, Marinho said she was a victim of a medical error, as she had to undergo surgery on her left leg and received five stitches on the spot. Santos, in turn, did not provide any information about this type of procedure.

“Five stitches on my leg, I’ll have to redo the tattoo. They opened my leg. When they ask me in the street, I take off the bandage and show it. I was cursed a lot during that time, they said I was a migu,” said Marinho. “Yes, of course (it was a medical error). And they didn’t support me, they said I’d be back in 15 days. Today I went back to training with the group, I did a part of the work and I have a point that hasn’t closed yet. I play 90 minutes (against Bahia). At first, I do passing work, some work to kick. In a little while I’ll be fine,” he added.