Vaccination against Covid: more than 201 million doses were applied in Brazil; 31.45% are fully immunized | Vaccine

Brazil has already applied more than 201 million doses of vaccines against Covid, adding the first dose, the second and the single dose, since the beginning of the vaccination. There are 201,449,934 doses applied in total.

The population that completed the vaccination schedule and is immunized is 31.46%, with 67,102,644 doses applied.

Those who are partially immunized, that is, only the first dose of vaccines, are 134,347,290 people, which corresponds to 62.98% of the population.

The data are from the consortium of press vehicles released at 20:00 this Sunday (5).

The states with the highest percentage of the population immunized (with a second dose or a single dose) are Mato Grosso do Sul (46.53%), São Paulo (40.05%), Rio Grande do Sul (38.09%), Espírito Santo (34.94%) and Paraná (34.13%).

Among those whose population is partially immunized are São Paulo (74.05%), Rio Grande do Sul (67.31%), Santa Catarina (65.81%), Distrito Federal (65.57%) and Paraná (65.04%).

The survey is the result of a partnership of the press vehicles consortium, formed by G1, “O Globo”, “Extra”, “O Estado de S.Paulo”, “Folha de S.Paulo” and UOL. Vaccination data began to be monitored as of January 21st.

201,449,934 (84.96% of the doses distributed to the states) They released new data (21 states and the DF): PI, AP, MA, TO, PA, AC, RR, SC, GO, MS, PE, RO, DF, RN, PB, RJ, MT, BA, AM, AL, SP, RS

PI, AP, MA, TO, PA, AC, RR, SC, GO, MS, PE, RO, DF, RN, PB, RJ, MT, BA, AM, AL, SP, RS 5 states have not released new data: CE, ES, MG, PR, SE

Total vaccinated, according to governments, and the percentage in relation to the population of the state:

AC: 1st dose – 479,057 (52.82%); 2nd dose – 207,905 (24.22%; single dose – 11,737

AL: 1st dose – 1,845,102 (54.83%); 2nd dose – 820,880 (26.02%; single dose – 54,692

AM: 1st dose – 2,349,949 (55.03%); 2nd dose – 985,726 (24.15%; single dose – 45,559

AP: 1st dose – 418,952 (47.74%); 2nd dose – 136,092 (16.63%; single dose – 9,891

BA: 1st dose – 8,803,537 (58.75%); 2nd dose – 3,909,417 (27.79%; single dose – 255,554

EC: 1st dose – 5,386,529 (58.29%); 2nd dose – 2,373,962 (27.39%; single dose – 156,715

DF: 1st dose – 2,028,797 (65.57%); 2nd dose – 841,284 (29.01%; single dose – 56,258

ES: 1st dose – 2,570,120 (62.56%); 2nd dose – 1,321,661 (34.94%; single dose – 114,051

GO: 1st dose – 4,278,301 (59.37%); 2nd dose – 1,957,761 (27.17%; single dose – 0

MA: 1st dose – 3,711,482 (51.89%); 2nd dose – 1,564,024 (23.38%; single dose – 108,572

MG: 1st dose – 13,416,019 (62.66%); 2nd dose – 5,525,797 (28.04%; single dose – 478,175

MS: 1st dose – 1,845,441 (65%); 2nd dose – 1,084,416 (46.47%; single dose – 234,871

MT: 1st dose – 2,030,510 (56.92%); 2nd dose – 793,680 (24.75%; single dose – 89,336

PA: 1st dose – 4,083,166 (46.52%); 2nd dose – 2,465,036 (28.08%; single dose – 0

PB: 1st dose – 2,497,013 (61.5%); 2nd dose – 977,901 (25.62%; single dose – 62,448

PE: 1st dose – 5,685,410 (58.77%); 2nd dose – 2,457,418 (27.19%; single dose – 172,991

PI: 1st dose – 1,884,886 (57.3%); 2nd dose – 768,582 (24.87%; single dose – 49,417

PR: 1st dose – 7,543,480 (65.04%); 2nd dose – 3,638,639 (34.13%; single dose – 319,263

RJ: 1st dose – 10,607,785 (60.74%); 2nd dose – 4,872,700 (29.8%; single dose – 330,771

NB: 1st dose – 2,158,504 (60.62%); 2nd dose – 944,298 (28.08%; single dose – 55,535

RO: 1st dose – 1,053,708 (58.05%); 2nd dose – 436,076 (24.02%; single dose – 0

RR: 1st dose – 272,717 (41.78%); 2nd dose – 81,309 (13.94%; single dose – 9,647

RS: 1st dose – 7,717,643 (67.31%); 2nd dose – 4,069,187 (38.09%; single dose – 298,721

SC: 1st dose – 4,829,563 (65.81%); 2nd dose – 2,301,583 (31.36%; single dose – 0

SE: 1st dose – 1,434,678 (61.35%); 2nd dose – 538,935 (24.75%; single dose – 39,952

SP: 1st dose – 34,543,544 (74.05%); 2nd dose – 17,536,039 (40.05%; single dose – 1,148,102

TO: 1st dose – 852,229 (53.02%); 2nd dose – 349,512 (23.61%; single dose – 30,033

How many doses each state received until September 5th

AC: 953.833

AL: 3,748,376

AM: 4,699,280

AP: 881.520

BA: 16,883,448

EC: 9,505318

DF: 3,398,876

ES: 4,637,890

GO: 7,480,760

MA: 6,448,451

MG: 24,853,194

MS: 3,323,280

MT: 3,895,306

PA: 9,301,000

PB: 4,331,590

PE: 10,513.140

PI: 3,085,180

PR: 12,980,820

RJ: 18,296,626

RN: 3,964,330

RO: 1,799.188

RR: 651,568

RS: 13,906,256

SC: 8,370,020

SE: 2,353,400

SP: 55,243,626

TO: 1,612,170

Total doses: figures released by state governments.

Information on priority population and available doses is from the Ministry of Health.

Population estimates are from the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).