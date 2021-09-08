Vaccine against Covid-19: see where to take 1st and 2nd dose this Wednesday in DF | Federal District

Vaccination against Covid-19 continues this Wednesday (8), in the Federal District, with the application of the first and second doses, for whom 17 years or older. The posts are anticipating the second dose for those who received the immunization from AstraZeneca and Pfizer, and should take the booster by September 24th.
The anticipation occurs due to the arrival of 31,590 new doses on Monday (6). According to the GDF, 26,910 doses are for booster application and 16,380 for first dose. New shipments should arrive from this Wednesday, says the Department of Health.
There are specific points for the vaccination of 17-year-old adolescents, pregnant women and postpartum women. The units for pedestrians work from 8am to 5pm and the drive Thru, of the 9 am to 17h. There are also immunization points nocturnal, with service until 22h (see addresses below).
It is not necessary to schedule the service. For the first dose, just show identification with photo. For the final step, it is necessary to take the vaccination card with the registration of the initial dose.
Second dose immunization by age group
According to the Health Department of the Federal District, 100% of the elderly over 65 years of age are vaccinated. Among those aged 60 to 65, the index reaches 94.96% of the population. See the clipping by age:
- Over 65 years old: 100%
- 60 to 64 years old: 94.96%
- 55 to 59 years: 67.26%
- 50 to 54 years: 47.08%
- 45 to 49 years old: 38.30%
- 40 to 44 years old: 31.71%
- 35 to 39 years: 31.05%
- 30 to 34 years old: 22.02%
- 25 to 29 years old: 17.59%
- 20 to 24 years: 12.32%
- 18 and 19 years old: 4.90%
- 17 years old: 70%
