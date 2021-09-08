Vampeta recalls a controversial phrase from the times of Flamengo and chooses who ‘pretends to play’ in Brazil

‘They pretend to pay, I pretend to play’. In 2001, when he played for Flamengo, Vampeta made this statement after a match, exposing dissatisfaction with the delay in the club’s salaries.

Due to the erased passage in Rio de Janeiro, the former player ended up having the phrase immortalized as the image of him wearing the red-black shirt.

In an interview with the program SBT Arena, Vampeta recalled the sentence and elected two players, among many he would like, as the athletes who ‘pretend to play’ in the Brazilian championship.

“There are people there. I could say that Daniel Alves is on this list (that they pretend to play), Lucas Lima, there are more people. They are my friends, but it’s true. When they finish their career, they’ll be able to speak here, too”, he said.

Daniel Alves has been much criticized in recent weeks because of his performance with the shirt of São Paulo, also getting involved in off-field controversies, such as statements criticizing the club after winning the Olympics.

Lucas Lima, in turn, has spent the last few years under criticism and distrust in the palm trees. Last August, it was lent to the strength.