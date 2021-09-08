Vanguard receives Beta dates and more details; check out

Players who are looking forward to Call of Duty: Vanguard can already get ready to shoot a lot in this new title since the Activision announced the dates and times for the beta of game.

players of Playstation who have already bought CoD: Vanguard in pre-sales you will have the opportunity to access the beta in advance, but don’t worry, the game will also have a free open beta that will cover all platforms and players.

The beta will bring a closer look at the multiplayer of Call of Duty: Vanguard and allow players to test this mode. O Alpha of the game, previously, had focused on the mode Battle of Champions.

Check the dates:

Weekend One – Exclusive early access for Playstation users who have pre-purchased Vanguard.

From Friday, September 10th from 2 pm (Brasília time) until Monday, September 13th, at 2 pm.

Weekend Two: Beta Crossplay – Early access for Xbox and PC users (battle.net) who have pre-purchased Vanguard, plus open beta for all Playstation users, no purchase required.

From Thursday, September 16th at 2:00 pm (Brasilia time) until Friday, September 17th at 2:00 pm.

Weekend Three: Open Beta – Open beta for all users on all supported platforms, no purchase required.

From Saturday, September 18th at 2:00 pm (Brasilia time), until Monday, September 20th at 2:00 pm.

What will be available in Beta?

O Beta in Call of Duty: Vanguard will bring more news about the multiplayer mode and will introduce the following contents:

Three completely new Vanguard maps: Royal Hotel, Red Star and Gavutu;

Three traditional game modes: Team Kill; Domination and Confirmed Write-off and a brand new mode called Patrol, available on weekend one;

A return to the Battle of Champions, featured in Alpha, now with a new set of weapons.

In addition, players who participate in the Beta and reach the level 20 will receive a Weapon project for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone (which will be available in Vanguard after launch).

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be released on November 5th for Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC via Battle net.