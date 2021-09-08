Victor Hugo scores four times in Flamengo’s under-17 rout and celebrates unprecedented brand – Flamengo

PHOTO: MARCELO CORTES/ FLAMEGO

Flamengo’s under-17 team thrashed Gama by 6-0, on the afternoon of Tuesday (7th), in Gávea, and qualified for the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil in the category. Rubro-Negro shirt 10, Victor Hugo was the highlight of the match, with four goals and an assist. After the duel, the boy granted an interview to the club and celebrated the unprecedented brand.

– I am very happy. It’s the first time I say four goals in a match. I could have scored five, but I’m also happy to give ‘Balota’ the pass to score. Very happy for the victories and the goals.

With the goals, Victor Hugo isolated himself even more in the artillery of the Brazil U-17 Cup, with an incredible nine goals in three games. With the help of shirt 10, Flamengo maintains the best attack of the tournament, with 22 balls in the net, in three disputed duels.

In the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil U-17, Mais Querido faces the winner of the match between Cruzeiro and Sport. However, now, the Garotos do Ninho turn the key and concentrate on the game against Bangu, for the Guanabara Cup. The duel will be played next Saturday (11), at 11:00 am (Brasilia time).