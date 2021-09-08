Video: group receives R$ 100, shirt and bus ticket to participate in act of September 7th | Brazil



The group would have received R$ 100, shirt and bus ticket to participate in a pro-government act – Video reproduction

Posted 07/09/2021 16:09 | Updated 09/07/2021 16:16

A video circulating on social networks shows that a group from the city of Pompéia (SP) would have received R$ 100 each, shirt and bus ticket to participate in a pro-government act Bolsonaro this Tuesday, September 7th.

“Grupo Jacto is coming… Nishimura is coming… Look at this, man. I thought it was a joke. A t-shirt for each one, plus the bus, plus R$100 for food. This is our group Jacto de Pompéia”, says the man who made the video. In the images, another man in a yellow shirt appears handing over the bills and blouses.

Actor Marcelo Adnet shared the video on his official Twitter profile, criticizing the action. “You can buy 80 loaves of bologna each. This is during a pandemic and an economic, institutional and political crisis,” he wrote in the publication.